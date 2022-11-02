2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 Unveiled In Europe

Yamaha’s popular middleweight adventure bike, the Yamaha Tenere 700 and the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition have been unveiled in Europe with updates, which include new technology. Since the bike was launched in 2019, the Tenere 700 has been quite popular, both in Europe, as well as in North America. Relatively lightweight, excellent value for money, superb off-road capability, and a punchy crossplane CP2 engine which has received rave reviews, make the Tenere 700 a popular choice, both for newbie adventurers as well as experienced adventure riders.

Also Read: Up Close With Malaysia's Motorcycling Culture At Sepang MotoGP

The Heritage White colour option is available only in the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition. The Tenere 700 has been receiving rave reviews in Europe and North America for its affordability and versatility. Sadly, India Yamaha has not launched it in India, yet.



Now, in 2023, Yamaha has again updated the Tenere 700, giving the adventure bike some noteworthy additions, in the form of new instrument console, with better technology and connectivity, as well as more sophisticated and customisable anti-lock braking system (ABS). The new 5-inch full-colour TFT console replaces the rather plain looking LCD display of the outgoing model. And the new console gets switchable screen themes, Explorer and Street, and also introduces smartphone connectivity, offering incoming call notifications, emails and text messages, and also allows access to the Yamaha My Ride app.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha MT-07 Gets More Modern

New 5-inch instrument console gets full-colour graphics, Bluetooth connectivity, as well as controls to choose the three-level ABS.

Also includes is a new USB socket, which replaces the 12-volt socket, as well as a redesigned and reinforced front brake lever, and LED indicators. The ABS has been upgraded, and now gets three modes, with two designed for adventure riding, off the beaten track. ABS is completely switchable, off and on, and also gets a middle setting with ABS on for front wheel, and off for the rear wheel.

Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In India

The 689 cc, CP2 parallel-twin engine remains the same, but the bike now gets pre-wired to easily add a quickshifter as an accessory.



The engine remains the same, with the 689 cc, crossplane crankshaft parallel-twin unit making 71 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 66 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The DOHC, four-valve per cylinder parallel-twin is mounted on a double cradle steel-tube chassis, and the bike runs on wire-spoke wheels, with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid Officially Revealed

The Yamaha Tenere 700 promises an agile, lightweight package with very good off-road capability.



Front suspension is fully adjustable 43 mm inverted fork from KYB with 210 mm travel, while at the rear is a link-assisted spring-preload and rebound damping adjustable KYB monoshock, with 200 mm travel. Braking duties are handled by twin 282 mm discs on the front wheel with Brembo calipers, and a 245 mm single disc on the rear wheel with a single Brembo caliper. The Tenere 700 has a seat height of 873 mm, and a kerb weight of 203 kg, and comes with an impressive ground clearance of 239 mm. It’s available in three colours, Icon Blue and Tech Kamo for the standard variant, while the Rally Edition comes in Heritage White.

Also Read: Yamaha Blue Square Dealerships To Introduce Global Products In India

The Yamaha Tenere 700 is available in two colours for the standard variant. The Tech Kamo colour option looks sharp! We hope India Yamaha decides to introduce the Tenere 700 in India!



India Yamaha has so far not given any indication of introducing any big bikes in India. However, while extending the Blue Square dealerships, India Yamaha has indicated that its global products will soon be introduced in India. Will introducing an adventure bike like the Tenere 700 make brand Yamaha a stronger force in the premium motorcycle segment in India? Let us know your thoughts. We, for one, can’t wait to see how India’s ADV loving crowd will react to the Tenere 700 if it’s launched in India. Priced right, the Yamaha Tenere 700 certainly seems to have all it takes to establish Yamaha’s position in the mid-size motorcycle segment in India.