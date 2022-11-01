Yamaha’s Blue Square Dealerships To Introduce Global Products In India

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has set up 100 Blue Square showrooms across India, the company said in a statement. The latest announcement comes with the company’s plans to establish its entire 3S network under the Yamaha Blue theme and strengthen its retail footprint in the Indian market. According to India Yamaha, the Blue Square showrooms will soon introduce Yamaha's global product range in India. Although the company has not mentioned which models will be introduced, we're banking on India Yamaha finally introducing the Yamaha Tenere 700 adventure bike in India. If the Yamaha T7 is launched in India, at an attractive price, it certainly has a lot going for it, light kerb weight, great off-road manners and accessibility.

India Yamaha recently launched the Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition model in India.



Yamaha’s concept of the Blue Square showroom is to is to provide a one stop solution to all the needs of a customer. The Blue Square showrooms are designed to help customers connect with Yamaha’s Racing DNA, while also enabling them to experience a sense of pride of being associated with a premium brand. The showrooms also serve as a platform for customers to be a part of the Blue Streaks rider community curated by Yamaha. Through this strong community of Yamaha enthusiasts, customers get to interact and ride with other like-minded riders.

The Yamaha R15 is a popular entry-level sports bike in India. India Yamaha has announced introducing Yamaha's global products in the Blue Square showrooms in future.



Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce that under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand direction, Yamaha has successfully completed the milestone of 100 Blue Square showroom launches in India. Blue Square showrooms are Yamaha’s flagship range of dealerships dedicated to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and ownership experience. I am confident that these launches will further help us in showcasing Yamaha as a global brand with rich racing DNA. Setting up Blue Square showrooms across India, is a key part of our vision to create a benchmark in terms of sales, service, and customer satisfaction. We are aiming to accelerate the expansion of Blue Square outlets to serve every Yamaha customer in India. In the long run, this will ensure that riding enthusiasts get the distinguished experience they deserve from a globally renowned brand like Yamaha."

Each Blue Square outlet showcases Yamaha’s premium range of motorcycles and scooters, including the Yamaha YZF-R15M and the Yamaha Aerox 155, along with the line-up of Yamaha’s MotoGP edition models. Yamaha also intends to introduce its global product range as part of the Blue Square showrooms.