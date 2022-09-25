Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.41 Lakh

Yamaha has launched the Aerox 155 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition in India, and the special edition is priced at Rs. 1,41,300 (Ex-showroom). Yamaha recently introduced the 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition line-up under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, and it has now announced the prices for the Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition. The special edition is priced at a premium of Rs. 2,000 over the other colour options, and the differences are limited to visual appeal.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition draws inspiration from the colour scheme of Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP M1 motorcycle. The special edition Aerox 155 gets an all-black colour treatment along with Yamaha MotoGP branding on the visor, front apron, front mudguard, side panels, rear panels and the ‘X’ Centre Motif.