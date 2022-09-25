  • Home
  • News
  • Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.41 Lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.41 Lakh

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has become the latest two-wheeler in Yamaha's range to receive the 'Monster Energy MotoGP Edition' treatment.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
25-Sep-22 05:54 PM IST
Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.41 Lakh banner
Highlights
  • Aerox 155 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs. 1,41,300.
  • It is Rs. 2,000 costlier than the other paint options.
  • It gets a livery inspired from Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike.

Yamaha has launched the Aerox 155 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition in India, and the special edition is priced at Rs. 1,41,300 (Ex-showroom). Yamaha recently introduced the 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition line-up under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, and it has now announced the prices for the Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition. The special edition is priced at a premium of Rs. 2,000 over the other colour options, and the differences are limited to visual appeal.

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 Review

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2022: Two-Wheeler Design of the Year - Yamaha Aerox 155

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition draws inspiration from the colour scheme of Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP M1 motorcycle. The special edition Aerox 155 gets an all-black colour treatment along with Yamaha MotoGP branding on the visor, front apron, front mudguard, side panels, rear panels and the ‘X’ Centre Motif.

Related Articles
Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.41 Lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.41 Lakh
1 minute ago
Yamaha Launches 2022 Monster Energy Moto GP Editions of the R15M, MT 15 & RayZR 125
Yamaha Launches 2022 Monster Energy Moto GP Editions of the R15M, MT 15 & RayZR 125
2 months ago
carandbike Awards 2022: Two-Wheeler Design of the Year - Yamaha Aerox 155
carandbike Awards 2022: Two-Wheeler Design of the Year - Yamaha Aerox 155
6 months ago
Top 5 Scooter Launches Of 2021, Yamaha Aerox 155 & TVS Jupiter 125 Make It To The List
Top 5 Scooter Launches Of 2021, Yamaha Aerox 155 & TVS Jupiter 125 Make It To The List
9 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh