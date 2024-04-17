Login
Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.51 Lakh

India Yamaha Motor has launched the Aerox 155 with a smart key, at a price of Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aerox 155 will be available for sale at Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 17, 2024

Highlights

  • Yamaha Aerox 155 now gets a smart key
  • It has keyless start-up, immobilisation and scooter location features
  • Technical specifications stay the same

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is a sporty, performance-oriented scooter, based on the same platform as the revered R15 and the MT-15 platforms. And India Yamaha Motor has launched a new variant of the Aerox 155, called the ‘Version S’, which is priced at Rs. 1,50,600 lakh, which is around Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 more expensive than the regular versions of the scooter. The Aerox 155 Version S comes with a smart key that offers keyless start-up when in close proximity, has an immobiliser function and can also help locate the scooter by activating the indicators and a buzzing sound in crowded areas, like a parking lot. 

Also Read: Best Petrol Scooters To Buy In 2024

 

The scooter continues to get the same technical specifications as before. A 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve timing that makes 14.75 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is OBD-2 and E20 compliant as well. Handling and dynamics go with the sporty personality of the scooter, thanks to the big 14-inch wheels but where the Aerox 155 loses out is the ride quality, which is tuned more for sporty handling than outright comfort.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S will be exclusively available at Blue Square showrooms, in two colour schemes - Silver & Racing Blue. It goes up against the Aprilia SXR 160 in India.  

