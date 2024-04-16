Best Petrol Scooters To Buy In 2024

Will electric scooters completely replace petrol-powered, or internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter? Many EV proponents do seem to think that advantages in lower running costs will swing more and more consumers towards electric two-wheelers, more specifically, in the mass market commuter segment. The fact though is that outright purchasing costs of electric scooters are still higher than a conventional petrol-powered scooter. The end of the ICE age, as many EV proponents fancy throwing around, is still not here. And if you’re looking for a daily runaround, you have a whole lot of superb choices. Here’s a look at some options.

Honda Activa 110

First launched in 2001, the Honda Activa is in its sixth generation now, and has been credited with leading scooterisation of the Indian two-wheeler market in the four-stroke era. Consistently being one of India’s highest-selling two-wheelers, the Activa 6G offers a well-rounded 110 cc scooter known for its reliability, comfortable ride quality and decent fuel economy and 18 litres of underseat storage space. Despite its unshakeable commercial performance, the Honda Activa 6G is known to have a safe and conventional design which may not exactly be to the liking of young consumers. The engine offers decent average fuel efficiency of over 45 kmpl, and lacks the grunt for longer rides, but still comes across as a good choice for inter-city runarounds.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs. 76,000 – 82,000

TVS Jupiter

For those looking for something else which isn’t as common as the Honda Activa, there’s the TVS Jupiter which offers a very good combination of good design, comfortable ride quality and good fuel economy. With a good underseat storage space of 21 litres, the Jupiter rides on 12-inch wheels and offers good ride quality over broken patches and bad roads. The only drawback reported by users is the riding position which could feel rather cramped for taller riders of over 5’10”. Now available with the TVS SmartXonnect system which offers Bluetooth connectivity, including call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation, the TVS Jupiter still offers superb value in the 110 cc scooter segment.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs. 73,000 – 90,000

Hero Xoom 110

The latest entrant to the 110 cc scooter segment is the Hero Xoom 110 which offers a trendy and stylish design with bright colours, combined with sprightly performance. With features like Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, USB charging port and segment-first cornering lights in the top-spec variant, the Hero Xoom 110 is well-equipped when it comes to creature comforts and new-age features. There’s 19.2 litres of underseat storage space, with deep pockets on the inside of the front apron which add practicality. While performance is sprightly, there is some buzz to be felt in city speeds which is possibly the only chink in the Xoom 110’s armour, but the vibrations seem to go down as you gain speed. With a start-stop system and average fuel efficiency hovering around 50 kmpl, the Hero Xoom 110 certainly makes the cut as a great choice in the 110 cc scooter segment.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs. 71,000 – 80,000

Suzuki Access 125

The Suzuki Access 125 continues to maintain its numero uno position as India’s highest-selling 125 cc scooter and with good reason. Perky performance, very good dynamics which translate to rider confidence and great average fuel economy of around 50 kmpl to boot, it’s a no-brainer why the Suzuki Access 125 continues to be a favourite in the 125 cc scooter segment. Despite its ageing design, and rather conventional looks, the Access 125 still makes for a practical, value for money and reliable 125 cc scooter and that’s more than enough reason why it’s still one of the best petrol-powered scooters available on sale right now.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs.80,000 – 90,000

TVS Ntorq 125

When it comes to sporty looks, performance, features and dynamics, there’s only one scooter which ticks all the boxes, and it’s the TVS Ntorq 125. At close to 120 kg, the Ntorq 125 isn’t the lightest scooter though, and its weight is felt compared to other 125 cc scooters. However, 12-inch wheels shod with wide tyres gives the Ntorq 125 a level of stability and impressive handling that is difficult to ignore. Additionally, Bluetooth-enabled features (a segment-first from the Ntorq 125 when it was introduced), with the TVS SmartXonnect features with turn-by-turn navigation, attractive colour options and performance which will make you smile, there’s little to find fault with the Ntorq 125, apart from its slightly low average fuel economy figures of around 40-42 kmpl. It’s still one of the best 125 cc scooters available on sale right now.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs. 84,000 – 1,04,000

Suzuki Avenis 125

The Suzuki Avenis 125 is based on Suzuki’s bestselling Access 125 platform, but spruces up the game with its desirability quotient with trendy looks. A smooth and refined 125 cc engine with brisk acceleration, great dynamics and ride quality, coupled with impressive fuel economy and large underseat storage of over 21 litres makes the Avenis 125 a great choice in the 125 cc scooter segment. The top-spec variant also gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts and more, making the Avenis 125 a superb value for money 125 cc scooter which has all the creature comforts as well.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs. 94,503 – 95,429

Suzuki Burgman Street 125

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is another scooter based on the Suzuki Access 125 platform, but with a completely different design language. Billed as a maxi-style scooter, the Burgman Street 125 boasts of an instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, great ergonomics with a wide and comfortable seat and refined performance. Compared to the other Suzuki 125 cc scooters, the Burgman Street 125 is on the heavier side though and may not feel as sprightly owing to its heavier weight. The only downside is that the wheels look and feel smaller compared to the rather imposing maxi-styled bodywork, something which Suzuki has tried to address with the EX variant, giving it a bigger 12-inch rear wheel. But that has resulted in the scooter losing its supple ride quality to some extent. Nevertheless, if you want presence and a bit of visual mass, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is a good choice in the 125 cc scooter segment as well.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs. 95,500 – 1.17 Lakh

TVS Jupiter 125

The TVS Jupiter 125 may not be as popular as some of the other 125 cc scooters, but that doesn’t mean it’s a complete walkover. With a safe and conventional design language, the Jupiter 125 boasts of a massive 32 litres of underseat storage space, so it doesn’t skimp on practicality as well. With an external fuel filler cap which is positioned at the front, a long seat which promises two-up comfort, refined performance from its 125 cc engine, the Jupiter 125 offers a no-nonsense, no frills scooter, which now gets Bluetooth connectivity as well. The only downside is the rather simple design language, but as a product, the Jupiter 125 is a great 125 cc scooter to consider.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs. 85,573 – 95,000

Yamaha Aerox 155

If you want a sporty, performance-oriented scooter, then there’s nothing quite like the Yamaha Aerox 155, even though it comes at a higher price than any other sub-200 cc scooter available on sale right now. A 155 cc, liquid-cooed engine derived from the Yamaha R15’s mill, 14-inch wheels, a meaty exhaust system and sporty design, there’s nothing quite like the Aerox 155 when it comes to being a true sporty scooter. Handling and dynamics go with the sporty personality of the scooter, but where the Aerox 155 is a let down is in the ride quality, which is tuned more for sporty handling than outright comfort. The slightly high price tag is another thing to consider, but if you want a performance-oriented scooter, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is the one to look for.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs. 1.49 Lakh

Aprilia SXR 160

Stylish and premium looks, a grunty engine and rather large-ish proportions, if it’s presence you’re looking for, the Aprilia SXR 160 has it in spades! Good ride quality, sorted dynamics and good performance certainly makes the Aprilia SXR 160 a great choice, with of course, sharp head-turning looks! Despite its strengths, the rather poor service network is one thing that needs to be kept in mind, and secondly the high price tag. But if you’re willing to overlook those things and the lack of connected features, the Aprilia SXR 160 still makes for a good choice in the scooter segment.

Prices (Ex-showroom): Rs. 1.46 Lakh