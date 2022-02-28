Suzuki Avenis 125 Review

The Suzuki Avenis 125 is Suzuki Motorcycle India's newest 125 cc scooter, and the latest 125 cc scooter to hit the market. The Avenis 125 brings youthful and sporty styling to Suzuki's 125 cc range of scooters, which already has the segment-leading Suzuki Access 125 and the maxi-scooter styled Suzuki Burgman Street 125. What was missing from Suzuki's portfolio was a trendy and youthful 125 cc scooter. So, enter the new Suzuki Avenis 125. In fact, the Avenis 125 is based on the Access 125, but with a complete makeover, offering a sporty and youthful appearance.

Also Read: Suzuki Avenis 125 Ride Connect Edition Launched At Rs. 86,700

The Avenis 125 brings youthful and sporty styling to Suzuki's 125 cc range of scooters, which already has the segment-leading Suzuki Access 125. In fact, it won't be inaccurate to describe it as a sportily dressed-up Access 125.

But does it offer any real entertainment when it comes to performance and handling? We spent some time with the new Suzuki Avenis 125 to see what this 'sporty-looking' Suzuki scooter offers, and if it has the goodies to make it another winner for Suzuki.

From all angles, the Suzuki Avenis 125 does look a lot like the TVS NTorq 125. From the stance to the chiselled bodywork and sporty styling, it clearly has the NTorq 125 in its sights.

Design

At first glance, the Suzuki Avenis 125 though looks a lot like the TVS NTorq 125. The overall silhouette, stance and shape does resemble the TVS NTorq 125 quite a bit. Right from the apron-mounted LED headlight's position, the steering mounted turn indicators, to the taillight, even the details seem to have taken inspiration from the NTorq 125.

The Avenis 125 does have a distinctive headlight, and the cuts and creases on the bodywork help create its own identity, but only just.

If imitation is the best form of flattery, the Suzuki Avenis 125 certainly has taken the whole line out of that quote, almost literally. But yes, there are some different elements. The Avenis 125 has a distinctive face, but only just. And there are lots of cuts and creases to underscore the muscular, yet sleek and sporty lines on the bodywork.

The digital LCD console has all necessary read-outs and comes with a long list of features through Bluetooth connectivity, including turn-by-turn navigation.

Features

There's a nicely laid out LCD instrument console, with Bluetooth connectivity. There's access to a long list of features, including call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, phone battery level display, speed exceeding alert, missed call alerts, as well as turn-by-turn navigation.

There's a handy glove box on the inside of the front apron with a built-in USB charging socket.

On the inside of the front apron is a small storage box for a cellhpone on the left side, with a USB charging socket inside it. On the right, there's another cubby hole below the multi-function ignition key.

Seat height of 780 mm is quite accessible, and the floorboard has ample space and a couple of handy hooks to carry groceries or other knick-knacks.

The external fuel filler cap can be opened from the ignition key, and the underseat storage space has ample space, full 21.8 litres of it. It can store a half-face helmet quite easily, but the space is not enough to store a full-face helmet. The seat height of 780 mm is comfortable, and accessible for riders of different height and build. There's enough space on the floorboard too, and has two handy hooks for hanging groceries or other knick-knacks.

The Suzuki Avenis 125 has peppy acceleration, and within the city, it has enough performance to keep things entertaining. The engine's performance is refined and ride quality is quite plush and comfortable.

Engine & Performance

The Avenis 125 is powered by a 124 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, two-valve engine, which makes 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine has refined performance, and acceleration is linear and smooth. What is immediately likeable is that the Suzuki Avenis 125 feels quick from the get-go. The two-valve engine is refined, and acceleration is strong, so between stop lights it can effortlessly keep ahead of other small displacement commuters. With its 106 kg kerb weight, it can easily reach speeds in excess of 80 kmph, but that's when the performance starts to taper off. Overall, in city speeds, the Avenis 125 offers perky acceleration, refined performance, and decent pick-up and acceleration.

The Suzuki Avenis 125 offers peppy acceleration, and ride and handling is quite likeable. The scooter remains planted and will not surprise you by losing balance, if not completely sharp in its dynamics.

Ride & Handling

The Suzuki Avenis 125 has a supple ride quality, and the scooter retains its balance well, when negotiating the odd speed breaker, or a slightly fast corner. Even with a pillion on board, the Suzuki Avenis 125 offers a comfortable ride, and the engine retains its punchy mid-range. Slicing in and out of traffic, the Avenis 125 remains sure-footed and maintains its composure quite well. The suspension does a fairly good job of offering comfort, and it soaks most road undulations and broken patches effortlessly; something which will be welcomed by those looking for a practical and stylish everyday scooter.

The Suzuki Avenis 125 Ride Connect Edition is priced at Rs. 86,700 (Ex-showroom). Lower variants, without Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a front drum brake variant, are also expected to be introduced at slightly less prices.

Price & Variants

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the Avenis 125 in the Ride Connect Edition with Bluetooth connectivity, priced at Rs. 86,700 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). For the top-spec Suzuki avenis 125 Race Edition, pricing is at Rs. 87,000 (Ex-showrooom, Delhi). Suzuki is expected to introduce a standard variant of the Avenis 125 as well, without frills like Bluetooth connectivity, and one base variant with a front drum brake. Those will be expected to be priced around or below Rs. 85,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). At the current prices, the Avenis 125 is evenly matched in pricing with the TVS NTorq 125, its closest rival.

The Suzuki Avenis 125 certainly offers an impressive 125 cc scooter. It has smooth performance, good road manners, and a design which, even if not entirely original, is quite likeable.

Verdict

The Suzuki Avenis 125 is no doubt a well put-together product. It looks sharp, has a tried and tested refined and fuel-efficient engine from the Suzuki Access 125, and has decent ride and handling. What works in the Suzuki's favour is superb initial acceleration, and very good fuel consumption, both winning traits to make it a compelling case for itself in the 125 cc scooter segment. Sure, the design could have been original, but still, the Suzuki Avenis 125 does come across as possibly one of the best 125 cc scooters available on sale right now, and that's high praise considering it goes up against the likes of the TVS NTorq 125.

(Photography: Prashant Chaudhary)