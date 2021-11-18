Suzuki Avenis 125 Sporty Scooter Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 86,700

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Avenis 125 scooter in the country with prices starting at Rs. 86,700, going up to Rs. 87,000. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The new Suzuki Avenis 125 is a sporty scooter that will be sold alongside the Access 125 and the Burgman Street 125. Suzuki says the new Avenis is a futuristic offering with styling inspired by the brand's motorcycles and a host of features on offer. The new Suzuki Avenis will take on the TVS NTorq, Hero Maestro Edge, Honda Grazia 125, and the Aprilia SR 125.

Power comes from the familiar 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 8.6 bhp at 6750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque available at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. The scooter tips the scales at 106 kg. The model uses telescopic forks at the front and a single shock at the rear.

Suzuki says the new Avenis 125 is targeted at the GenZ customer. The model gets a sporty look with the muscular front apron, trapezoidal headlamp that come flanked with air intakes. The handlebar cowl accommodates turn indicators and also a small fly screen. The side panels look sharp and the rear sports the twin LED taillights with motorcycle-inspired turn indicators.

The Suzuki Avenis goes big on the feature front and gets a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity via Suzuki Ride Connect. The unit connects with the owner's smartphone and offers turn-by-turn navigation, messages and call alerts. There's also an external fuel filler cap, larger under-seat storage capacity, a USB charger and side-stand interlock.

The new Suzuki Avenis will be offered in four colours - grey, orange, white, and blue. There's also the Triton Blue MotoGP edition that sits on top of the range. Bookings for the new Avenis are now open while deliveries will begin from December onwards.