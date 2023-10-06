Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh

Yamaha has introduced a new variant of its Aerox 155 scooter. Named the MotoGP edition, the scooter sports an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha's MotoGP team livery. The manufacturer released similar versions of the R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 prior to the inaugural Bharat-GP. The Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh, a marginal increase over the standard model, which retails at Rs 1.47 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Aside from this variant, Yamaha offers four other colour options for the Aerox 155 -- Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Silver.

The scooter sports an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery

As mentioned earlier, this version of the Aerox 155 features the MotoGP-themed paint scheme with a prominent display of the Monster Energy logo across its body. Aside from this, the scooter continues to be equipped with standard features such as traction control, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Coming to the powertrain, the Aerox continues to be powered by the 155 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC engine that puts out a peak power output of 14.8 bhp and 13.9 Nm. Yamaha had launched the OBD-2 compliant version of the Aerox 155 in April 2023, and the scooter is now E20 fuel compliant as well.