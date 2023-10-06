Login

Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh

The MotoGP Edition features an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

06-Oct-23 02:20 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh.
  • Features a MotoGP-inspired paint scheme.
  • Continues to be powered by the same 155 cc liquid-cooled engine.

Yamaha has introduced a new variant of its Aerox 155 scooter. Named the MotoGP edition, the scooter sports an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha's MotoGP team livery. The manufacturer released similar versions of the R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 prior to the inaugural Bharat-GP. The Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh, a marginal increase over the standard model, which retails at Rs 1.47 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Aside from this variant, Yamaha offers four other colour options for the Aerox 155 -- Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Silver. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Editions Launched Ahead Of Inaugural Bharat GP

The scooter sports an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery

 

As mentioned earlier, this version of the Aerox 155 features the MotoGP-themed paint scheme with a prominent display of the Monster Energy logo across its body. Aside from this, the scooter continues to be equipped with standard features such as traction control, and Bluetooth connectivity.

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched In India; Now Gets Traction Control System

 

Coming to the powertrain, the Aerox continues to be powered by the 155 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC engine that puts out a peak power output of 14.8 bhp and 13.9 Nm. Yamaha had launched the OBD-2 compliant version of the Aerox 155 in April 2023, and the scooter is now E20 fuel compliant as well.

# Yamaha# Yamaha Aerox 155# Yamaha Aerox MotoGP Edition# MotoGP# scooter# petrol

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2011 Honda Accord
2011 Honda Accord
82,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155
8.4
0
10

Yamaha Aerox 155

Starts at ₹ 1.39 - 1.43 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Aerox 155 Specifications
View Aerox 155 Features

Popular Yamaha Models

Yamaha FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X

₹ 1.36 - 1.37 Lakh

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.16 - 1.19 Lakh

Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25

₹ 1.35 - 1.37 Lakh

Yamaha Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

₹ 78,600 - 91,030

Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155

₹ 1.39 - 1.43 Lakh

Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0
Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0

₹ 1.81 - 1.97 Lakh

Yamaha MT-15 V2.0
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0

₹ 1.67 - 1.73 Lakh

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI

₹ 84,730 - 95,830

Yamaha R15S V3.0
Yamaha R15S V3.0

₹ 1.59 Lakh

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.15 Lakh

Yamaha FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25

₹ 1.43 Lakh

Yamaha FZ S V4.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V4.0 FI

₹ 1.27 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series

Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh
Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Bookings have been opened nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.

BYD Close To Overtaking Tesla As Top Electric Car Manufacturer; Sells 4,31,603 Units in Q3 2023
BYD Close To Overtaking Tesla As Top Electric Car Manufacturer; Sells 4,31,603 Units in Q3 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease

Markus Flasch Appointed Head Of BMW Motorrad, Succeeding Markus Schramm
Markus Flasch Appointed Head Of BMW Motorrad, Succeeding Markus Schramm
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

One of Schramm's key achievements during his term was the successful expansion of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models

Hyundai To Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs
Hyundai To Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico

All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Unveiled; Price Reveal On October 7
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Unveiled; Price Reveal On October 7
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Nissan will reveal pricing for Kuro Edition on October 7

Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.

Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 days ago

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options

Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Scoring high marks for both adult as well as child occupant protection, the Verna has become the first Hyundai to receive a five-star GNCAP rating.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved