carandbike Awards 2022: Two-Wheeler Design of the Year - Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155 is the first maxi scooter to be launched in India by the Japanese two-wheeler giant, and it sports bold styling and design cues.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
17-Mar-22 09:48 PM IST
The Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter had been crowned the Two-Wheler Design of the Year at the 2022 carandbike Awards. It is the first maxi scooter to be launched in India by the Japanese two-wheeler giant, and the Aerox 155's bold styling and design cues managed to impress the jurors at the 2022 carandbike Awards. There is a typical maxi-scooter flavour on offer and the scooter is likely to offer commanding presence on the road. The profile and the rear section of the scooter look good too and the rear gets an LED taillight, along with a sporty exhaust and stylish graphics.

qjgl4828

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is an international model, on sale in other Asian countries as well. It gets an under-bone design, with a spine section as well. It gets a bulbous front end, with big LED headlights on the Afront apron along with LED daytime running lights as well. The Aerox 155 gets equipped with Smart Motor Generator System, automatic start/stop system, negative LCD instrument console with MID unit that shows a tonne of information.

6osg61n4

The LCD instrument console is well-equipped and also gets Bluetooth connectivity, but sadly, turn-by-turn navigation isn't available.

The Aerox 155 gets the same 155 cc engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) as the R15. The motor is paired to a CVT transmission. The four-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine makes 14.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine makes about 4 bhp less compared to the R15 V4.0.

