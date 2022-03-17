carandbike Awards 2022: Two-Wheeler Design of the Year - Yamaha Aerox 155

The Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter had been crowned the Two-Wheler Design of the Year at the 2022 carandbike Awards. It is the first maxi scooter to be launched in India by the Japanese two-wheeler giant, and the Aerox 155's bold styling and design cues managed to impress the jurors at the 2022 carandbike Awards. There is a typical maxi-scooter flavour on offer and the scooter is likely to offer commanding presence on the road. The profile and the rear section of the scooter look good too and the rear gets an LED taillight, along with a sporty exhaust and stylish graphics.

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 Review

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is an international model, on sale in other Asian countries as well. It gets an under-bone design, with a spine section as well. It gets a bulbous front end, with big LED headlights on the Afront apron along with LED daytime running lights as well. The Aerox 155 gets equipped with Smart Motor Generator System, automatic start/stop system, negative LCD instrument console with MID unit that shows a tonne of information.

The LCD instrument console is well-equipped and also gets Bluetooth connectivity, but sadly, turn-by-turn navigation isn't available.

Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155: All You Need To Know

The Aerox 155 gets the same 155 cc engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) as the R15. The motor is paired to a CVT transmission. The four-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine makes 14.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine makes about 4 bhp less compared to the R15 V4.0.