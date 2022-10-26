  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Yamaha MT-07 Turns Modern, MT-125 Gets Safer

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Turns Modern, MT-125 Gets Safer

Yamaha has given the MT-07 and MT-125 a TFT colour display with connectivity for the new model year. It's five inches tall in both cases.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
2 mins read
26-Oct-22 05:52 PM IST
2023 Yamaha MT-07 Turns Modern, MT-125 Gets Safer banner
Highlights
  • Yamaha has given the MT-07 and MT-125 a TFT colour display with connectivity.
  • It's five inches tall in both cases.
  • The smartphone can be connected to the motorcycle via Bluetooth using Yamaha's My Ride app.

For 2023, the Hyper Naked range is strengthened with higher specification versions of the MT-07 and MT-125 - as well as the continuation of the segment's best-seller in the form of the MT-07 Pure. The line-up is completed by the MT-09 and MT-09 SP, also available with 35 kW, and the MT-10 and MT-10 SP - the most powerful Yamaha hyper naked. Yamaha has given the MT-07 and MT-125 a TFT colour display with connectivity for the new model year. It's five inches tall in both cases. 

2023 Yamaha MT-07

Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.41 Lakh

The smartphone can be connected to the motorcycle via Bluetooth using Yamaha's My Ride app. The driver is thus informed about incoming messages and can call up various vehicle data or record his route. The new cockpit on the MT-07 offers two display options- The "Street" view offers an overhead tachometer with a bar display, below which the speed and the gear engaged are displayed. 

2023 Yamaha MT-125

The "Touring" setting is more traditional and shows an "Analogue" rev counter and a digital speedometer on the left. The right handlebar switch has been reworked to operate the display. The street display is standard on the MT-125. The MT-07 also rolls into the new model year with a painted front wheel fender made of ABS plastic and quickshifter preparation, while the MT-125 is treated to traction control. 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Review

As a somewhat affordable alternative, Yamaha offers the MT-07 Pure, which is only available in black, with an LCD display showing white on a black background. While Pure is rolling out to dealers these days, the revised MT-07 and MT-125 are expected to hit the market in May. In both cases, the buyer can choose between the colours Cyan Storm, Icon Blue and Tech Black. Yamaha has not yet announced prices.

Related Articles
Full-Faired Yamaha MT-07 Rumoured To Replace R6
Full-Faired Yamaha MT-07 Rumoured To Replace R6
2 years ago
2021 Yamaha MT-07 Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-07 Unveiled
2 years ago
New-Generation Yamaha MT-07 Spied Testing In Europe
New-Generation Yamaha MT-07 Spied Testing In Europe
3 years ago
Yamaha MT-07 Adventure Bike Nears Production
Yamaha MT-07 Adventure Bike Nears Production
5 years ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Yamaha Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?