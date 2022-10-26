2023 Yamaha MT-07 Turns Modern, MT-125 Gets Safer

For 2023, the Hyper Naked range is strengthened with higher specification versions of the MT-07 and MT-125 - as well as the continuation of the segment's best-seller in the form of the MT-07 Pure. The line-up is completed by the MT-09 and MT-09 SP, also available with 35 kW, and the MT-10 and MT-10 SP - the most powerful Yamaha hyper naked. Yamaha has given the MT-07 and MT-125 a TFT colour display with connectivity for the new model year. It's five inches tall in both cases.

2023 Yamaha MT-07

The smartphone can be connected to the motorcycle via Bluetooth using Yamaha's My Ride app. The driver is thus informed about incoming messages and can call up various vehicle data or record his route. The new cockpit on the MT-07 offers two display options- The "Street" view offers an overhead tachometer with a bar display, below which the speed and the gear engaged are displayed.

2023 Yamaha MT-125

The "Touring" setting is more traditional and shows an "Analogue" rev counter and a digital speedometer on the left. The right handlebar switch has been reworked to operate the display. The street display is standard on the MT-125. The MT-07 also rolls into the new model year with a painted front wheel fender made of ABS plastic and quickshifter preparation, while the MT-125 is treated to traction control.

As a somewhat affordable alternative, Yamaha offers the MT-07 Pure, which is only available in black, with an LCD display showing white on a black background. While Pure is rolling out to dealers these days, the revised MT-07 and MT-125 are expected to hit the market in May. In both cases, the buyer can choose between the colours Cyan Storm, Icon Blue and Tech Black. Yamaha has not yet announced prices.