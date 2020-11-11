New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Yamaha MT-07 Unveiled

New LED headlight gives an update to Yamaha's popular middleweight naked, and meets Euro 5 regulations.

Preetam Bora
The 2021 Yamaha MT-07 is not expected to be introduced in India expand View Photos
Highlights

  • 689 cc, CP2 engine makes 72.8 bhp at 9,000 rpm, 67 Nm at 6,500 rpm
  • New LED headlight, turn indicators and minor design changes
  • The Yamaha MT-07 is one of the most popular mid-size nakeds in Europe

Yamaha has revealed a 2021 model of one of the more popular middleweight nakeds in Europe, the Yamaha MT-07. The next generation MT-07 gets distinct new bodywork with twin winglet-type air intakes and a compact new LED headlight that projects a futuristic face, the signature style for the latest Hyper Naked models from Yamaha, including the MT-09. The design may be futuristic, but opinion is already divided on the sharp, radical looks of the new Yamaha MT series Hyper Nakeds. With Euro 5 compliance, Yamaha has also added new features.

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled With New Engine

1fdegj18

The new LED headlight and redesigned face is the biggest visual change in the 2021 Yamaha MT-07

The new LED headlight is the most obvious and distinct design change for the new MT-07. The fuel tank is sculpted slightly differently with a higher shoulder line and reshaped panels, and the front turn indicators now get the LED treatment, with slimmer stalks. The seat and seating position look the same, but the wider tapered handlebars should make for a slightly different and more upright riding position. The front discs are of larger diameter, 298 mm, and the LCD instrument console is all-new, which offers clear information with remote handlebar operation.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer Revealed

cndb0fq4

2021 Yamaha MT-07 gets inverted LCD instrument console

The Yamaha MT-07's 689 cc, crossplane technology CP2 engine gets some tweaks to meet the Euro 5 regulations. There's a revised intake duct, new two-into-one exhaust routing, and a new ECU which result in a slight decrease in power. The new MT-07 makes 72.8 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The outgoing model made 72 bhp and 68 Nm at the same revs. The MT-07 now gets Michelin Road 5 tyres. The biggest rival of the Yamaha MT-07 in Europe will be the new Triumph Trident. The MT-07 has never been offered on sale in India, and is unlikely to be introduced, even in 2021.

