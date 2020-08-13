New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer Revealed

A special edition variant of the Yamaha Tenere 700 has been unveiled, the result of a collaboration between a custom builder and motorcycle designer.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Designer Oberdan Bezzi and custom builder Mauro Gessi have conceived the idea

Highlights

  • Special Edition Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer concepts rendered
  • Designer Oberdan Bezzi and builder Mauro Gessi join hands for project
  • Limited run of production expected, based on the design renders

Motorcycle designer Oberdan Bezzi and custom motorcycle builder Mauro Gessi have joined hands to create concepts for a more hardcore Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer. Only a limited run of these Yamaha T7 Rally Racer bikes will be produced, and likely be based on the sketches designed by Bezzi. Starting from the base offered by the Yamaha Tenere 700, the duo have worked towards creating a pure off-road machine, to offer enthusiasts a bike as close to a thoroughbred rally bike as possible.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 With Rally Raid Accessories Unveiled

iem8eqco

The Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer will be offered in a range of custom colour schemes and livery

The engine is likely to stay relatively stock, so the 689 cc, parallel-twin motor will have the same output; 72.4 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. But the lines and ergonomics will go through a lot of changes, and so will the chassis components and equipment. The frame and subframe have been altered to allow the team the levels of adjustability required for the build. To ensure that the Rally Racer is not any less than any real rally raid bike, extended travel suspension, new rims, a brand new swingarm, with a new linkage, more powerful brakes and a new exhaust will be employed.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition Announced For Europe

mhlv97gc

Updated chassis, new suspension and swingarm, carbon and kevlar bodywork, as well as additional fuel tanks expected

0 Comments

More range will also be added with the addition of new side-mounted fuel tanks made of Aluminium. The bodywork will also go through some changes, so instead of plastic parts, some carbon fibre and Kevlar bits will be added. The front fairing and the headlights have been retained from the stock Tenere 700, to keep the basic visual identification intact. Once completed and ready for production, the bike can be supplied completely bare, with all visible materials, or painted and decorated according to a customised program. So far, only the renders have been released, but from the looks of it, a complete production model is not far from completion.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 Receives A Price Hike
2020 Yamaha MT-15 BS6 Receives A Price Hike
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles To Acquire Volvo Buses India
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles To Acquire Volvo Buses India
Honda Marks 10 Years Of Dual Clutch Transmission
Honda Marks 10 Years Of Dual Clutch Transmission
Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark
Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer Revealed
Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer Revealed
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Carmakers In The US Seek Out Blank-Check Firms For Funding As Virus Spooks Private Markets
Electric Carmakers In The US Seek Out Blank-Check Firms For Funding As Virus Spooks Private Markets
2020 MG Gloster SUV With Silver Colour Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2020 MG Gloster SUV With Silver Colour Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Ashok Leyland Records A Loss Of Rs. 389 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Ashok Leyland Records A Loss Of Rs. 389 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Kia, Renault Market Share Grew In July, But Japanese Brands Still Dominate The Indian Market: Report
Kia, Renault Market Share Grew In July, But Japanese Brands Still Dominate The Indian Market: Report
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent
Updated 2020 Kia Stinger Revealed In South Korea
Updated 2020 Kia Stinger Revealed In South Korea
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Skoda Enyaq iV Teased Ahead Of Reveal In September
Skoda Enyaq iV Teased Ahead Of Reveal In September
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.99 - 34.45 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.79 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities