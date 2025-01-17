Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Yamaha Tenere 700 Showcased In India

Yamaha has showcased the Tenere 700 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While the motorcycle had received an update in the global market earlier this year, the model on display was the older model. Several reports have stated that Yamaha is gearing up to launch the Tenere 700 in the Indian market, although the manufacturer is yet to comment on the topic. We can, however, expect an update soon.

Visually, the Tenere 700 has an almost bare-bones design, with very few body panels. The front end gets a quad-projector LED headlamp along with a tall windscreen. The bike rides on wire-spoke wheels, with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The motorcycle also features a 5-inch full-colour TFT console with smartphone connectivity.

In terms of cycle parts, the Tenere 700 gets a fully adjustable 43 mm inverted fork from KYB with 210 mm travel, while at the rear is a link-assisted spring-preload and rebound damping adjustable KYB monoshock, with 200 mm travel. Braking duties are handled by twin 282 mm discs on the front wheel with Brembo calipers, and a 245 mm single disc on the rear wheel with a single Brembo caliper. The motorcycle gets switchable ABS. The Tenere 700 has a seat height of 873 mm, and a kerb weight of 203 kg, and comes with an impressive ground clearance of 239 mm.



The Tenere 700 is powered by a 689 cc, crossplane crankshaft parallel-twin unit making 71 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 66 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.



