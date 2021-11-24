EICMA 2021: Yamaha Tenere 700 Raid Prototype Unveiled

Yamaha has unveiled a more radical, and off-road focussed prototype concept based on the middleweight adventure bike, the Yamaha Tenere 700. While not available on sale in India, the Yamaha Tenere 700 has been quite a successful bike for Yamaha in markets in Europe and North America. The Tenere 700 is said to offer the perfect combination of an engaging engine, lightweight and nimble package, as well as competitive price. Inspired by Yamaha riders like Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarres' escapades with the Tenere 700, and enlisting Yamaha's top riders for advice, Yamaha has built a more extreme, and off-road focussed concept that's designed to go rally raid hunting straight off!

The Tenere 700 Raid Prototype gets more suspension travel, and several other upgrades to make it more off-road ready.

According to Yamaha, the Tenere 700 Raid Prototype has been built with extensive use of GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) performance parts. The most prominent changes are in the suspension, with both front and rear units replaced with units from Kayaba. With more adjustability, the new units also offer 60 mm extra suspension travel, with travel on the Tenere 700 Raid Prototype at 270 mm on the front and 260 mm at the rear. The front fork and shock are also mounted on custom made yokes and linkages.

New suspension with more travel, Akrapovic race exhaust, high performance air box and filter and other upgrades on the Tenere 700 Raid Prototype.

The exhaust is a full titanium Akrapovic race exhaust and the engine gets a high performance air box and filter. Also added is an oversized radiator, dual cooling fans, a new water pump cover, new oil cooler, and a Rekluse heavy duty clutch, with a two-piece clutch cover and a new clutch lever. The brakes have been changed with a high specification 300 mm single front disc with racing braking pads, as well as an upgraded front brake master cylinder. There's also a new front brake lever, and an oversized 267 mm diameter rear disc, with new caliper mounting bracket. Also added are steel braided front and rear brake hoses.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 Raid Prototype will possibly be used in competitive rally racing in 2022.

The gearing has been lowered with a 48-tooth rear sprocket, while the rear rim is now skinnier to fit 140/80 tyres designed for rally riding. The bike also comes with two fuel tanks front and rear, a carbon fibre bash plate, rally seat, a Scotts steering damper, and full rally-style navigation gear from RNS. According to Yamaha, the bike will "soon be racing for the next horizon" so it could well be introduced primarily as a competition machine, making its debut in some international rally events in 2022.