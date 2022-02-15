Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid Officially Revealed

The Yamaha Tenere 700 may not be offered on sale in India, but it promises to be one adventure bike that seems to have carved out a niche for itself. Now, Yamaha has unveiled a more hardcore, long-distance, off-road focused version of the midsize adventure bike, called the Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid. The standard Tenere 700 is billed as a highly capable adventure bike, and the new bike just improves on the same bike, with more long-distance capability. The changes are in the bodywork, with bigger fuel tanks, as well as updated suspension with more travel.

The fuel tank has been upgraded to a 23-litre dual-tank set up that should offer close to 500 km range, considering the 689 cc, parallel-twin CP2 engine is known for its frugal performance. There are no updates to the engine, and it continues to make 72.4 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. According to Yamaha, the bigger side-mounted design of the fuel tank still maintains almost the same centre of gravity as the standard bike, and should make the bike feel agile while being ridden off-road, despite the extra 6 litres of fuel capacity.

The ergonomics have also been changed somewhat with a new 890 mm seat with a flatter profile to match the shape of the two-piece fuel tank. It's a two-piece seat, allowing the rider to remove the pillion if required to mount a luggage rack for some extra carrying capacity.

The other big change is also in the suspension, with new forks and piggyback shock both increasing suspension travel by 20 mm. The 43 mm KYB front forks are adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping while a new coating is said to reduce internal friction. Also new is an Ohlins steering damper with 18-level adjustability. The rear shock now gets a revised linkage along with a fully adjustable piggyback shock.

New 5-inch instrument console finally gets full-colour treatment with smartphone connectivity.

The Tenere 700 World Raid now gets a 5-inch colour TFT console, with smartphone connectivity. But it can only show notifications, without any music or navigation control. The Raid also gets a three-level ABS set up, with On, Rear Wheel Off, and Fully Off settings, which the rider can choose based on requirement and terrain.

More suspension travel, three-level ABS introduced in Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid

Also included is a larger windscreen, large footrests, improved radiator grille, better engine guard and a new airbox which is claimed to work better in dusty conditions. The Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid will be offered on sale in the UK and the rest of Europe sometime in May 2022, and UK prices are announced at GBP 11,600 (approximately Rs. 11.79 lakh).