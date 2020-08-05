New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Trials Champion Pol Tarres Puts On A Masterclass Of Enduro Riding On A Yamaha Tenere 700

Pol Tarres is known for his gravity defying antics on slim, light enduro and trials bikes. In fact, he was a former Trials champion. But, for his newest project/video, 'The Seeker', Tarres trades in his Husqvarna TE300I for a stock Yamaha Tenere 700 and weaves magic.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Watch Pol Tarres ripping up the Spanish countryside on a Yamaha Tenere 700

Highlights

  • Pol Tarres is a former Trials World Champion and a hard enduro rider
  • Watch his video showing gravity-defying stunts on a Yamaha Tenere 700
  • 'The Seeker' was shot over the course of one week

Die hard trials and enduro fans will be familiar with Pol Tarres. But for the uninitiated, he is a former trials champion and a hard enduro rider. In his newest video, 'The Seeker', Tarres is seen putting the Yamaha Tenere 700 through its paces. He is riding a 200 kg+ adventure bike like he rides his trials bike and that is adventure riding at its best! The film is shot by Echevarria brothers, who also call themselves 'The Who'. Tarres sets the tone of the film where he is seen reverse rolling the Tenere 700 off the back of a pickup truck and then sets on to carry out near impossible, gravity-defying stunts as if he is riding a motorcycle half the size and weight of the Yamaha Tenere 700.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition Revealed

Over the course of the video, Tarres is shown shredding the Spanish countryside, beautifully shot and shown by the Echevarria brothers. The editing itself is slick and uses a lot of close-ups and slow motion shots, giving the viewers enough time to soak in the stunts done. One scene in particular stands out where Tarres, leans over the Yamaha T7 to an unthinkable angle and touches the ground with his palm and continues riding.

lgt6rc84

(Yes! That's how Pol Tarres rides a 200 kg+ ADV, as if it were a trials bike)

Then, you have Tarres climbing over big obstacles on the T7, with the immaculate ease of riding an ultra-light enduro bike. The post-credit roll has a few crashes and some funny outtakes, ending the video on a hilarious high. The producers of the video say that Pol Tarres crashed just 3-4 times during the entire shoot which is why the bloopers sequence is so short.

864gnvik

(Pulling wheelies on an incline is child's play for Pol Tarres)

As far the Yamaha Tenere 700 is concerned, it was stock for the most part, with the only changes coming in as Mitas knobby off-road tyres and extra oil in the front forks, so that the motorcycle is able to take multiple hard landings over the course of one week of the shoot. In terms of specifications, the Yamaha Tenere 700 gets a 698 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 72 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. 

3ul7sv7o

(Gravity seems to be an alien concept for Pol Tarres, on his Yamaha T7)

0 Comments

The bike gets ABS as standard, which is switchable for off-road use, but apart from that, there are no other electronic riding aids. So, there's no traction control, no riding modes, and no fancy electronics, which means the rider gets a pure motorcycling experience. And of course, the motorcycle does have mad off-road capability, as proven by Pol Tarres.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

New Ford CEO Jim Farley Will Wrestle With Coronavirus And Restructuring
New Ford CEO Jim Farley Will Wrestle With Coronavirus And Restructuring
Horwin EK3 Electric Scooter Revealed For Europe
Horwin EK3 Electric Scooter Revealed For Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic: 16 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant
Coronavirus Pandemic: 16 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant
Subaru Sees Annual Profit Sinking To 9-Year Low As Coronavirus Hits Car Sales
Subaru Sees Annual Profit Sinking To 9-Year Low As Coronavirus Hits Car Sales
Trials Champion Pol Tarres Puts On A Masterclass Of Enduro Riding On A Yamaha Tenere 700
Trials Champion Pol Tarres Puts On A Masterclass Of Enduro Riding On A Yamaha Tenere 700
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.39 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.39 Lakh
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Hybrid: What To Expect
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Hybrid: What To Expect
Two-Wheeler Sales Pick Up In July 2020, But OEMs Remain Cautious
Two-Wheeler Sales Pick Up In July 2020, But OEMs Remain Cautious
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm; Will Miss Brno GP This Weekend
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm; Will Miss Brno GP This Weekend
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
BMW Patents Reveal Covered Scooter Design
BMW Patents Reveal Covered Scooter Design
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.39 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.39 Lakh
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities