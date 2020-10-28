2021 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled With New Engine

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 gets a bigger enginem, new electronics package and more features

Yamaha has announced the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 with a complete overhaul, from a new design, new features, and an engine with more displacement, more power and less overall weight. The most significant change is the new engine, which is now a 890 cc, three-cylinder engine, with displacement up from the previous 847 cc, but with just slight improvements in power and torque. Maximum power of the new engine is quoted as 115 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, compared to the outgoing model's 847 cc engine with 111 bhp and 88 Nm.

New 890 cc engine makes 115 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm

According to Yamaha, the new engine, despite the increase in displacement, weighs less than its predecessors, and gets new pistons, new connecting rods, camshafts and crankcases. The cylinders' bore remains unchanged at 78 mm, but the stroke is slightly longer at 62.1 mm. The compression ratio, fuel delivery system, and six-speed transmission with slip and assist clutch remains unchanged. What is offered now is a standard up/down quickshifter.

The frame is diecast Deltabox design made of aluminium

The frame is now a diecast Deltabox design, made out of aluminium, and the subframe and new swingarm are also made of aluminium, which all contribute to the lower weight of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09, with a kerb weight of 189 kg.

Suspension is handled by KYB, with a fully adjustable front fork

Suspension is handled by KYB, with fully adjustable front forks, while the rear shock gets preload and rebound adjustability. Braking duties are handled by Nissin calipers with a radial master cylinder and dual 298 mm discs on the front wheel, and a single 245 mm disc on the rear wheel, both equipped with ABS.

The new Yamaha MT-09 gets a six-axis IMU which supports the lean sensitive traction control and cornering ABS

Another significant improvement on the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 is the new electronics package, with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which assists the lean sensitive traction control system, slide control, cornering ABS and rear-wheel lift mitigation features.

New instrument console is a 3.5-inch TFT unit

The instrument console has been updated too, and is now a 3.5-inch full TFT unit. The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 will be introduced in India, and is expected to be priced between ₹ 10-11 lakh (Ex-showroom) sometime in the first half of 2021.

