2021 Yamaha MT-09 Likely To Get Bigger Engine

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 may be heading for an updated engine with more displacement, as latest documents seem to indicate. The Euro 5 emission regulations will come into effect from January 1, 2021, and all motorcycle manufacturers will have to adapt their models accordingly. The new engine of the Yamaha MT-09 will increase from the current 847 cc to around 890 cc and increase maximum power to around 120 bhp while reducing its emissions output. The information is revealed in documents filed with the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

The current 847 cc triple engine makes around 114 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 87.5 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm

The updated model has undergone emission tests and the results published by the KBA notes the model with the codename MTN890D. The current Yamaha MT-09 has the codename MTN850D, and is 847 cc in size, so logically, the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 should get a displacement bump to 890 - 900 cc. While the MT-09 is the only model listed with the displacement increase, it can be assumed that other Yamaha models which are based on the same engine, like the Niken, XSR900 and the Tracer 900, will also receive a similar update.

The Yamaha MT-09 is a popular middleweight naked in Europe, but has not been very successful in India

Updated models of the Yamaha MT-07, Yamaha XSR-700, as well as the Yamaha Tenere 700 are also expected, to meet the Euro 5 regulations. Increasing the displacement is one way manufacturers have updated their models to meet the Euro 5 norms. Several manufacturers like Triumph, Ducati, Honda and BMW have followed the same route, examples being, the Honda Africa Twin now gets the CRF1100L, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 and the BMW R 1250 boxers.

