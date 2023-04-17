New Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 To Be Launched Soon; Bookings Unofficially Started

  • Home
Yamaha India to make a comeback in the upper quarter-litre segment with the YZF-R3 and MT-03
authorBy Janak Sorap
17-Apr-23 06:08 PM IST
Highlights
  • Bookings for the YZF-R3 and MT-03 unofficially started
  • Official launch likely to happen in two months
  • Booking amount ranges from Rs 5000 to Rs 25,000

If you are a Yamaha fan, there's good news in store for you. Although yet to be officially announced, Yamaha dealerships across India have unofficially started accepting bookings for the YZF-R3 and its naked sibling, the MT-03. On contacting dealerships, the representatives have said that the launch of the above-mentioned upper quarter-litre bikes is likely to happen in the next two months. The unofficial booking amount accepted by the dealerships ranges from Rs 5000, going up to Rs 25,000, depending on the state.

The company during a recent dealer meet showcased the R3 and MT-03 to gauge the response from the audience, which we strongly believe has received a positive response. In addition to the two motorcycles, Yamaha India also showcased higher-capacity motorcycles like the MT-07 and YZF R7 at the meet. While the R3 and MT-03 have a high probability of getting launched (since the R3 was previously sold in India), in the case of the other larger-capacity bikes, it is still ambiguous at the moment. We only hope Yamaha goes ahead with the introduction of these motorcycles, as the company currently has two-wheelers only in the sub-250cc segment. This not only affects the brand image, but also limits the existing owner of a Yamaha motorcycle from the opportunity to upgrade to larger-capacity motorcycles in the Yamaha family.

The Yamaha R3 has a sizable fan following, and the credit for that goes to its butter-smooth parallel-twin mill and comfortable yet sporty seating ergonomics. For the 2023 edition sold in the international markets, the motorcycle continues to be powered by an updated version of the same 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, but gets USDs at the front for improved handling, modern styling, besides the other updates. The MT-03, on the other hand, was never sold in India, but being the naked version of the R3 has always been an aspirational bike for its minimalistic look, compact features and edgy design.

Pricing will be a crucial factor, as the previous R3 failed to secure a place in its segment when on sale due to its high sticker price. We hope that Yamaha, this time around, introduces the R3 and MT-03 at a lucrative price tag. In terms of competition, the YZF R3 locks horns with the TVS Apache RR310, KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Keeway K300R. Meanwhile, for the MT-03, if launched, will compete against the BMW G310R, KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310RR and the Keeway K300N.

