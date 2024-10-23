Login
Municipal Car Parks To Double Parking Fees In Delhi

The measure has been implemented to discourage the use of private transport as the national capital reports very poor air quality.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Double parking charges applicable at all NDMC managed lots except for on-road parking
  • Monthly pass holders also exempt
  • Rates applicable as long as GRAP stage 2 or higher in effect

In another bid to help try and curtail the drop in Air Quality Index (AQI), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking charges at all municipal car parks. This fee is applicable for all car and two-wheeler parking sites managed by the NDMC except for on-street parking sites and holders of monthly passes.
 

The measure has been undertaken to try and discourage the use of private vehicles in the national capital which has seen AQI drop to very poor levels - AQI of between 300 to 400. A circular issued by the NDMC on October 22 said that the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan was in effect in New Delhi which would see restrictions imposed on the burning of coal and wool as well as on diesel generators. The higher parking charges will remain in effect as long as GRAP state 2 or higher is in effect.
 

Pollution Traffic 2022 08 20 T12 41 00 586 Z

The air quality index in New Delhi recently has dropped to very poor.

 

GRAP stage 3 will see restrictions start to be imposed on vehicles plying in the national capital. The third stage comes into effect if AQI climbs over the 400 mark.
 

The drop in air quality in the national capital post the monsoon season has become a yearly affair with post-harvest stubble burning in neighbouring states apart from other activities and the weather conditions playing a part in the deteriorating air quality levels in the national capital.

 

