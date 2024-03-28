Login
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

The V-Strom 800DE will be the latest middleweight adventure bike to be launched in India on March 29, 2024.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 28, 2024

  • Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India launch on March 29
  • New 776 cc, parallel-twin engine
  • Long-travel, adjustable suspension, comprehensive electronics suite

Suzuki Motorcycle India is all set to launch the new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE on March 29, 2024. The new V-Strom 800DE is an all-new middleweight adventure motorcycle which will extend the V-Strom family in India after the V-Strom SX. Built on an all-new 776 cc, parallel-twin engine, a new steel frame, long-travel suspension and more ground clearance than any other V-Strom model ever, the new V-Strom 800DE promises to offer genuine off-road capability. Here’s what you can expect from the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE in India.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Date Revealed

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Engine

All-new 776 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 82 bhp, 78 Nm

 

The V-Strom 800 DE is powered by a new 776 cc, parallel-twin DOHC engine with a 270-degree firing interval. The engine is said to offer very good low and mid-range grunt, which should make the V-Strom 800DE a tractable performer, both on road and when the tarmac ends. In numbers, the engine puts out 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox which gets a standard bi-directional quickshifter.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo

 

Off-Road Capable ADV

The V-Strom 800 DE gets fully adjustable Showa upside down front forks with 220 mm travel and a Showa monoshock at the rear, also with 220 mm rear wheel travel. Ground clearance is also a good 220 mm, and together, these should offer very good off-road capability. 

 

 

 

Chassis & Wheels

Steel tube frame with detachable rear sub-frame, and wire-spoke wheels should give the V-Strom 800DE good off-road capability, along with long-travel suspension.

 

The engine sits on a strong steel frame with a detachable rear sub-frame. It also has an aluminum swingarm, and the V-Strom 800DE uses wire-spoke wheels. The front wheel is 21 inches, and the rear is 17 inches. Both wheels have Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires. However, unlike the V-Strom 650 XT, the V-Strom 800 DE doesn't have tubeless tires. This is something Indian riders might care about, especially since the 650 XT model did come with tubeless tyres, as many rivals in the middleweight ADV segment.

 

Loaded With Features 

Multiple ride modes, traction control, and switchable ABS on the rear wheel give the Suzuki a well-equipped electronics package.

 

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE has fancy electronics that let you choose how much power you want when you ride. You can pick from three modes: Active, Basic, or Comfort. Even though all modes give the same maximum power, they change how the throttle responds and how much force is delivered. The V-Strom 800DE also has the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), which has four modes. Besides three modes for regular road use, there's a special mode for riding on gravel. The anti-lock braking system (ABS) has two modes for different kinds of roads – one for on-road use and for off-road use where you can even turn it off completely for the rear wheel.

 

Expected Pricing

An ex-showroom price tag of around Rs. 11-12 lakh should make the V-Strom 800DE an attractive proposition in the middleweight ADV segment.

 

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is expected to be priced at around Rs. 11-12 lakh (Ex-showroom), and if Suzuki Motorcycle India manages to keep the price in that range, the V-Strom 800DE has a fighting chance to make a mark in the Indian ADV market, despite not having tubeless tyres, which will be a sore point for many prospective customers. If brought in as a CBU and priced higher (closer to Rs. 15 lakh, or higher), Suzuki will possibly find it difficult to make the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE a popular choice amongst ADV enthusiasts, considering there are some noteworthy rivals in the segment.

