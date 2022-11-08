EICMA 2022: Honda XL750 Transalp Unveiled

Honda has unveiled its latest middleweight adventure bike, the 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp on the first day of the ongoing EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The new Honda Transalp sports the same 755 cc parallel-twin engine as the new Honda CB750 Hornet. The new Honda XL750 Transalp, as it’s called with its full model name, boasts of a claimed 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of peak torque, putting it in contention to take on the likes of the BMW F 850 GS, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally, and even the KTM 890 Adventure.

Also Read: New Honda Transalp Spotted In Leaked Images

2023 Honda XL750 Transalp uses a 755 cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crank, with 90.5 bhp, 75 Nm

The parallel-twin engine runs a 270-degree crank, and Honda has managed to keep the motor compact and lightweight, also employing the primary gear to spin the balancer shaft, and with the water pump tucked inside the left engine cover. The new Transalp comes with 208 kg kerb weight, with a full 17-litre fuel tank, and gets 200 mm of suspension travel, 210 mm of ground clearance, and a 21-inch spoked front wheel to take on off-road duties. Suspension duties are handled by Showa, in the form of 43 mm separate function cartridge-type front forks, and remote reservoir rear shock.

The 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp is built on a new 755 cc parallel-twin engine which was introduced in the Honda CB750 Hornet recently. The new Honda Transalp will compete with the likes of the BMW F850GS and the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally.



Also Read: Honda Transalp Revealed In Patent Images

The instrument console comprises a 5-inch, full-colour, high-visibility TFT screen, which offers four types of speed/rpm displays, including three analogue rev counter styles and one bar. Also added are fuel gauge, fuel consumption readings, riding mode selection, of which there are four, Sport, Standard, Rain and Gravel.

New 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp is expected to go on sale in Europe in early 2023.



Each mode adjusts the engine performance and throttle map and can be switched on the fly via the left-hand switch cube on the handlebar controls. A User mode also allows the rider to further personalise and customise the bike’s electronics to specific requirements.

New 5-inch TFT colour screen offers access to the electronics suite, including four ride modes, and an additional customisable User mode.



Also Read: Honda Transalp Trademarked In Japan

There are four levels of Engine Power (EP), three levels of Engine Brake (EB), two levels of ABS, and five levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC). The new Transalp also features wheelie control, and braking us handled by two-piston calipers on the front wheel, gripping 310 mm discs up front. A 256 mm wave disc is gripped by a single-piston caliper on the rear wheel, with standard ABS. The new Honda XL750 Transalp is expected to be introduced in Europe in the first quarter of 2023. So far, there’s no word on an India launch, but it’s expected to be introduced in India as well.