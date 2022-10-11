Honda XL750 Transalp Revealed In Patent Images

Honda is expected to unveil its new middleweight adventure bike, the upcoming Honda XL750 Transalp at the upcoming EICMA 2022 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The Transalp name will mark the revival of three legendary badges from the brand’s history, CB750, Hornet and next, the Transalp, all models from the brand’s heritage. We’ve of course seen leaked images of the upcoming new Transalp, but now, latest patent filings reveal what the bike will actually look like in production form.

The new Honda XL750 Transalp will likely get slightly better off-road capability and will compete head on with the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 in Europe.

The styling in the patent images matches those of leaked images which we’ve seen earlier, including the fairing, side panels, windscreen and headlight design. The Transalp of course, will be sharing the engine with the recently unveiled Honda CB750 Hornet, and the patent application confirms this. The new 270-degree parallel-twin produces 90.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm, and is expected to get strong mid-range grunt, created by the uneven firing order of the cylinders.

The upcoming Honda XL750 Transalp was spotted on test just last month in finished production form. The new bike will be unveiled at the EICMA 2022 show in Milan, Italy in November.



The rigid steel diamond frame is also largely identical to the CB750 Hornet’s but where the Transalp will be different is in more suspension travel, and a larger front wheel, with a longer wheelbase and a more relaxed steering angle. The swingarm could also be slightly extended, and going by its ADV flavour, the Transalp will have comfortable upright ergonomics and slightly more versatility to take on slightly rough terrain, and will likely get more off-road capability than the road-biased Honda CB500X.