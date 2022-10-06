2023 Honda CB750 Hornet Unveiled At Intermot 2022

Honda’s new parallel-twin middleweight naked has been unveiled at the 2022 Intermot show in Cologne, Germany. The new Honda CB750 Hornet has been teased for quite sometime now, since last year, with styling sketches and then details of Honda’s new 755 cc, parallel-twin engine. The new 270-degree parallel-twin produces a claimed 90.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The new engine has been designed to offer accessible power across the rev range, and the parallel-twin’s crank and uneven firing order are intended to create a V-twin feel with strong mid-range grunt.

Also Read: 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet Specifications & Details Revealed

The 755 cc, parallel-twin engine has a 270-degree firing order, and produces a claimed 90.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.



Also Read: New Honda Hornet Revealed In Concept Sketches





The Honda CB750 Hornet features a steel diamond frame, with 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston upside down forks (non-adjustable) while rear monoshock gets five-step adjustable preload.





The engine is mounted in a rigid steel diamond frame, and overall kerb weight is expected to be around 190 kg, with 17-inch wheels sporting tubless rubber, with a 120-section front tyre and 160-section rear tyre. Suspension is handled by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston upside down forks and a rear shock with five-step adjustable preload. Braking duties are handled by dual 296 mm front discs with four-piston radial Nissin calipers.

Also Read: 2022 Honda Hornet Concept Showcased At EICMA 2021





The 5-inch full-colour TFT screen offers smartphone connectivity, and access to the new Hornet's electronics, including the riding modes, traction control and more.



Sketches released earlier of the new Hornet showed a sharp and aggressive design, but in reality, the production model Honda CB750 Hornet’s design is somewhat tame and toned down. The bike uses minimalistic body panels, and the overall design looks sharp nevertheless, and in keeping with the naked street design, the new Hornet looks compact and accessible with its 795 mm seat height. The bike uses LED lighting throughout with self-cancelling turn indicators with 15.2 litres fuel tank capacity.



Lighting is full-LED and the sharp LED headlight gives the CB750 Hornet a purposeful and aggressive streetfighter look.



The new Honda Hornet also gets a host of electronic riding aids, along with optional quickshifter and auto blipper. Standard features include three riding modes, Rain, Standard and Sport, as well as three-stage engine braking and traction control. There’s also wheelie control offered as standard. A fully customisable User mode also allows the traction control system (called Honda Selectable Torque System) to be switched off, and all the features can be accessed via the 5-inch full-colour TFT screen, which can also features smartphone connectivity along with Honda Smartphone Voice Control system.





Honda will offer the new CB750 Hornet in several colours in Europe, although prices are yet to be announced. So far, there's no word on if and when the new Honda CB750 Hornet will be launched in India.



Honda will also offers standard accessory packs for the new Hornet, including a Sport Pack with quickshifter, fly screen, seat cowl and new footpegs. A Style Pack offers aluminium bar-end weights, a tank pad, wheel stripes and frame crash protectors. A Touring Pack offers a stitched seat, panniers a tank bag and a seat bag. In Europe, the new Honda CB750 Hornet will be offered in a choice of white, black, grey or yellow colour options for 2023, although prices are yet to be announced. So far, there’s no word of an India launch.





The 755 cc parallel-twin engine of the new Honda CB750 Hornet is also likely to be used in the upcoming Honda Transalp adventure touring model.





Later in 2022, possibly even as early as next month at the EICMA 2022 show in Milan, Italy, we expect to see the second model from Honda, featuring the same 755 cc, parallel-twin engine in the new Honda Transalp adventure touring bike.