2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Globally Unveiled; Gets Fresh Styling And Updated Mechanics

Kawasaki has unveiled the latest iteration of its 600 cc supersports class motorcycle, the ZX-6R. The motorcycle is one of the brand’s longest-standing models having been in production since 1995. The newest version of the bike gets fresh styling, mechanical upgrades, new tech along with an updated version of the 636 cc inline-four engine. The ZX-6R is priced at $ 11,299 (Rs 9.3 lakh) for the non-ABS version and $12,299 (Rs 10.15 lakh) for the ABS version in the American market. Apart from the two colour options in the standard bike, Kawasaki is also offering a KRT Edition which comes in the brand’s signature green colour and graphics.

The ZX-6R gets an updated fascia with newly designed headlamps

The 2024 ZX-6R gets a fresh design that now features a new fascia with new headlamps. Another instantly noticeable change are the addition of winglets under the headlamps that are meant to produce downforce by channelling air through the sides of the fairing. In terms of tech, the motorcycle gets a new TFT full colour instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app. Ride modes in the motorcycle include Sport, Rain, Road, and customisable Rider modes. The ZX-6R’s fuel tank capacity is the same 17-litres and it has a kerb weight of 197 kg for the ABS variant and 195 kg for the non-ABS variant.

Rider aids in the ZX-6R include traction control, assist and slipper clutch along with a quick shifter system

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle gets 41 mm Showa inverted fork setup along with a bottom-link Uni-Trak monoshock unit at the rear. Both ends are fully adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping. The braking setup for the new bike includes dual semi-floating 310mm discs with 4-piston calipers at the front and single 220mm petal disc with single-piston caliper at the rear. For the ABS version, the braking setup is mated to the Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System (KIBS) ABS system. Other rider aids on the motorcycle include traction control, slipper clutch along with a quick shifter.

The engine makes slightly lower power figures than its predecessor

The liquid-cooled, inline-four, 636 cc engine in the ZX-6R gets a whole bunch of mechanical upgrades which include new exhaust headers, new cam profile along with a redesigned exhaust system. The updated powertrain churns out 122.3 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque, marginally lower figures than its predecessor. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Following the motorcycle's international launch, we expect the new ZX-6R to go on sale in India sometime in the next few months. While the previous version of the ZX-6R was priced at approximately Rs 10.5 lakh, expect the new motorcycle to come at a premium over it.