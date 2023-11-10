EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
10-Nov-23 03:16 PM IST
Highlights
- TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023
- The company revealed the Climber MX Junior range of MX/Enduro tyres
- TVS Europgrip also unveiled the Trailhound SCR & Trailhound STR range of tyres
TVS Eurogrip took the wraps off its new tyre range in the Climber series, the Climber MX Junior. It is a range of enduro/motocross tyres for young off-road riders. The Climber MX Junior tyres have a unique knob geometry, compound and structure tuned for training, racing and leisure riding across various terrains on off-road bikes fitting wheels between 12-inches and 19-inches.
Also Read: Continental Launches CrossContact H/T Tyres In India
TVS’ Climber XC-R line will have three new versions of the 140/80 – 18, which are not only popular but will also have FIM compliance with different degrees of hardness. TVS also showcased the new tyre with new sizes in the Roadhound sport touring line-up. This includes tyres with radial and X-ply construction. The X-ply tyres will be suited for small to medium displacement motorcycles.
TVS also showcased two new tyre range at EICMA 2023, the Trailhound SCR and Trailhound STR. The SCR will cater to modern classic and older motorcycles while the STR is meant for medium and large adventure motorcycles.
The company also unveiled the concept Eurogrip Point, a new initiative in the retail space. As part of this initiative, potential retail partners who would be interested in making Eurogrip tyres a prominent part of their tyre portfolio and business, would be identified. Potential Eurogrip Point partners will enjoy several benefits that include POS materials, trade promotions and online dealer locator referrals and more.
