Continental Launches CrossContact H/T Tyre In India

Continental Tyre has launched a new CrossContact H/T (Highway-Terrain) tyre in India. The tyre is designed to be durable and is tailored to meet the needs of drivers who encounter both on- and off-road conditions. It is manufactured at the Modipuram plant and is claimed to be tailor-made for Indian roads. The range of tyres caters to various rim sizes, from 15 to 18 inches. Select variants are now available in India, and the complete portfolio will be available in the coming months.

The new CrossContact H/T features a multi-purpose tread pattern that can handle the daily challenges of driving. The tread, rubber compound, and structure are designed to be strong enough to easily handle mild off-road terrain, according to the company.

"We are excited to introduce CrossContact H/T in India,” Samir Gupta, Managing Director of Continental Tyres India and Head of Central Region BA RE APAC, commented. “With the multipurpose pattern, low road noise, and improved tread life, the product greatly fulfils Indian driver's needs and ensures a safe and comfortable ride across various Indian terrains."

To provide additional grip when driving on uneven tracks, the engineers have added "grip teeth" to the tyre's tread grooves. Additionally, the company claims that the special tread design reduces the noise level inside and outside the vehicle by around 10 per cent compared to its predecessor.