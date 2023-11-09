Continental Launches CrossContact H/T Tyre In India
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Nov-23 10:27 AM IST
Highlights
- The range of tyres caters to various rim sizes, from 15 to 18 inches
- Select variants are now available in India
- The company claims that the special tread design reduces the noise level
Continental Tyre has launched a new CrossContact H/T (Highway-Terrain) tyre in India. The tyre is designed to be durable and is tailored to meet the needs of drivers who encounter both on- and off-road conditions. It is manufactured at the Modipuram plant and is claimed to be tailor-made for Indian roads. The range of tyres caters to various rim sizes, from 15 to 18 inches. Select variants are now available in India, and the complete portfolio will be available in the coming months.
The new CrossContact H/T features a multi-purpose tread pattern that can handle the daily challenges of driving. The tread, rubber compound, and structure are designed to be strong enough to easily handle mild off-road terrain, according to the company.
Also Read: Goodyear Launches New Assurance MaxGuard Tyres In India
"We are excited to introduce CrossContact H/T in India,” Samir Gupta, Managing Director of Continental Tyres India and Head of Central Region BA RE APAC, commented. “With the multipurpose pattern, low road noise, and improved tread life, the product greatly fulfils Indian driver's needs and ensures a safe and comfortable ride across various Indian terrains."
To provide additional grip when driving on uneven tracks, the engineers have added "grip teeth" to the tyre's tread grooves. Additionally, the company claims that the special tread design reduces the noise level inside and outside the vehicle by around 10 per cent compared to its predecessor.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16745 second ago
At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
-15349 second ago
The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.
-9898 second ago
The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.
-8801 second ago
Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.
-2359 second ago
KTM has updated the 390 Adventure with two new colours, Adventure Orange and Adventure White.
11 hours ago
The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.
12 hours ago
The brand has confirmed that it intends to put the Elettra into production soon
12 hours ago
The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023
13 hours ago
Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.
15 hours ago
The adventure tourer marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years
3 months ago
The Monsoon Service Campaign offers a 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance in the 2nd and 3rd year
4 months ago
Continental says it is the first brand to introduce tyres that use up to 65 per cent recyclable materials and achieve the highest EU ratings for rolling resistance, wet braking and noise.
10 months ago
Tech firm reveals new 47.5-inch curved ultra-wide TFT display with matrix backlight paired with a disappearing control display.
1 year ago
New tyres come with an embedded yellow strip that becomes visible as the tyre treads wear out.
2 years ago
German car parts maker Continental announced plans for a restructuring that will combine from the start of next year business activities around connectivity, mobility, and high-performance computers.