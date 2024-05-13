New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Prices Of Official Accessories Revealed

With the launch of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, the carmaker is offering two custom accessory packages, named Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser. The brand has now announced prices for these – depending on the variant, the range starts at Rs 29,500 for the Thrill Chaser package. The packages on offer are available across all variants. Let us now look at the prices and what the packages bring.

Prices for the Thrill Chaser package start at Rs 29,500.

Packages & Variants Price Thrill Chaser Package Z and Z+ Rs 29,500 Racing Roadstar Package – Black – Z and Z+ Rs 31,000 Thrill Chaser Package L and V Rs 32,000 Racing Roadstar Package – Black – L and V Rs 35,000 Racing Roadstar Package – White – Z and Z+ Rs 39,000 Racing Roadstar Package – Red – L and V Rs 40,500 Racing Roadstar Package – White – L and V Rs 40,500

Thrill Chaser (Z and Z+) - Priced at Rs 29,500

Trunk Lid Protector Front Grille Garnish Front Skid Plate - Garnish Finish Front Grille Insert - Sizzling Red Rear Bumper Garnish - Midnight Black + Chrome Finish Body Side Moulding - Garnish Insert Door Visor Window Frame Kit ORVM Auto Cover - Black Circuit - Grey Stripes Hood + Roof Graphics - Black Circuit Designer Mat Interior Styling Kit - Carbon + Red Stainless Steel Door Sill Guard Seat Cover SAB - Red Arcade Highlight (PU) Manual IRVM Cover - Dark Stripes Key Cover - Red Drift

The accessories package is available across the variants of the new Swift.

Racing Roadstar (L and V trim levels) - priced at Rs 35,000

Front Underbody Spoiler - Midnight Black Side Underbody Spoiler- Midnight Black Rear Underbody Spoiler - Midnight Black Wheel Arch Kit - Midnight Black Front Bumper Garnish - Sizzling Red Body Side Moulding - Garnish Insert Door Visor - Stainless Steel Insert Rear Upper Spoiler - Midnight Black Rear Mid Garnish - Midnight Black Hood + Roof Graphics - Carbon Drift All Weather 3D Mat Illuminated Door Sill Guard Interior Styling Kit - Carbon + Red Front LED Fog Lamp

These packages are aimed at giving the new-gen Swift a different look from the standard car while focusing on the cosmetics of the vehicle. Prices of the new Swift range from Rs 6.49 lakh to 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom).