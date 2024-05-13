Login
New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Prices Of Official Accessories Revealed

Prices for the two custom accessory packages offered by Maruti Suzuki for the new Swift -- Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster -- start at Rs 29,500.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices start at Rs 29,500.
  • These packages only provide cosmetic enhancement to the new Swift.
  • New Swift has garnered more than 10,000 bookings.

With the launch of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, the carmaker is offering two custom accessory packages, named Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser. The brand has now announced prices for these – depending on the variant, the range starts at Rs 29,500 for the Thrill Chaser package. The packages on offer are available across all variants. Let us now look at the prices and what the packages bring. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched in India: Old Vs New

 

New Swift accessories package

Prices for the Thrill Chaser package start at Rs 29,500.

 

Packages & VariantsPrice 
Thrill Chaser Package Z and Z+Rs 29,500
Racing Roadstar Package – Black – Z and Z+Rs 31,000
Thrill Chaser Package L and V Rs 32,000
Racing Roadstar Package – Black – L and VRs 35,000
Racing Roadstar Package – White – Z and Z+Rs 39,000
Racing Roadstar Package – Red – L and VRs 40,500
Racing Roadstar Package – White – L and V Rs 40,500

 

Also Read: 2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants Explained


Thrill Chaser (Z and Z+) - Priced at Rs 29,500 

Trunk Lid Protector 
Front Grille Garnish 
Front Skid Plate - Garnish Finish 
Front Grille Insert - Sizzling Red 
Rear Bumper Garnish - Midnight Black + Chrome Finish 
Body Side Moulding - Garnish Insert 
Door Visor 
Window Frame Kit 
ORVM Auto Cover - Black Circuit - Grey Stripes 
Hood + Roof Graphics - Black Circuit 
Designer Mat 
Interior Styling Kit - Carbon + Red 
Stainless Steel Door Sill Guard 
Seat Cover SAB - Red Arcade Highlight (PU) 
Manual IRVM Cover - Dark Stripes 
Key Cover - Red Drift 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top 5 Highlights

 

Swift

The accessories package is available across the variants of the new Swift. 

 

Racing Roadstar (L and V trim levels) - priced at Rs 35,000

Front Underbody Spoiler - Midnight Black 
Side Underbody Spoiler- Midnight Black 
Rear Underbody Spoiler - Midnight Black 
Wheel Arch Kit - Midnight Black 
Front Bumper Garnish - Sizzling Red 
Body Side Moulding - Garnish Insert 
Door Visor - Stainless Steel Insert 
Rear Upper Spoiler - Midnight Black 
Rear Mid Garnish - Midnight Black 
Hood + Roof Graphics - Carbon Drift 
All Weather 3D Mat 
Illuminated Door Sill Guard
Interior Styling Kit - Carbon + Red 
Front LED Fog Lamp 

 

These packages are aimed at giving the new-gen Swift a different look from the standard car while focusing on the cosmetics of the vehicle. Prices of the new Swift range from Rs 6.49 lakh to 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.0

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Starts at ₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Swift Specifications
View Swift Features

