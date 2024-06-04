Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs

Country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is also the the flag bearer when it comes to selling strong hybrid cars in the market. The brand has always backed strong hybrid tech as a means of improving energy efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions. As the company gets ready to launch its first EV in the market in 2025, it has clarified that strong hybrids are not alternatives to EVs but to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

In a recent media interaction, Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, said, “We are seeing some wrong comparisons going in the market, the debate is not between EV & strong hybrids, both are excellent technologies and need to be encouraged. The debate is between strong hybrids and ICE, nobody probably can justify why ICE should be preferred over strong hybrids. We should try to maximise EVs, that still leaves a lot of room for ICE, for them can we do something to reduce emissions or improve energy efficiency for the next 5 to 15 years?”

Citing the examples of its strong hybrid offerings, the company claims 36 per cent increase in fuel efficiency and a 26 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions in case of Grand Vitara. The Invicto too, according to the company reduces CO2 emissions by 30 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki offers strong hybrid tech in Grand Vitara & Invicto.



"Strong hybrids are a powerful way to cut oil imports, generate energy efficiency and reduce CO2 immediately without the pressure of range anxiety or lack of charging infra. It gives you immediate returns." He added that It's incorrect that in a strong hybrid there's an option of running the vehicle in pure ICE mode. It is the computer that optimises both the engine and battery motor which ensures a strong increase in energy efficiency", Bharti added.



On the recent matter of possible reduced taxation for strong hybrid vehicles, which has been opposed by some carmakers, Maruti said it's best to be thought of by the government.