Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh Until June 30

In a bid to bolster its sales in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki is offering the Jimny with discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh across all its Nexa dealerships in the country. The Alpha trim is offered with a Rs 1.5 lakh discount, while the Zeta variant is being offered with a discount of Rs 50,000. These discounts are only valid until the end of this month.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Now Offered In 1.2L Petrol, CNG Variants

Since its India launch in June 2023, the Jimny has experienced sluggish sales for Maruti Suzuki. The company has been persistently introducing various offers for this model, including the launch of the Thunder edition at the end of last year, which reduced prices by up to Rs 2 lakh, depending on the variant.

The SUV’s price currently starts at Rs 12.74 lakh for the base Zeta MT variant, while the top-end Alpha dual-tone AT variant is priced at Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs

Under the hood, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine that delivers 101 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. It is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission, and all variants come equipped with four-wheel drive and a low range.

Disclaimer: Discounts may vary from city to city; please reach out to your nearest dealership to learn more.