Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift Spied On Test

A heavily camouflaged Maruti Suzuki vehicle has been spotted undergoing road testing, and it is possibly the facelifted version of the Grand Vitara. The test mule’s proportions and overall size strongly suggest it could be an updated iteration of the Grand Vitara. Launched in September 2022, the current Grand Vitara has been on sale for over two years, which makes the timeline ideal for introducing a facelift or giving it a mid-life update.

Despite being heavily camouflaged, a closer look at the test mule provides a fair bit of clues about the expected design changes. The fascia appears to have undergone subtle revisions while retaining its split-LED headlight setup, with DRLs positioned on top and the main headlights placed lower on the bumper. The overall styling and design appear to be in line with the electric derivative – the Suzuki E-Vitara – which was unveiled in November 2024.

The alloy wheels seem to sport a new design, and the rear might include connected taillamps. Additionally, the brake lights are positioned at the far ends, consistent with the outgoing model but likely updated for a more dynamic look.

While the exterior remains largely disguised, a swift glimpse into the cabin provides a look at some of the updates. The dashboard houses a free-standing infotainment screen, which appears to be larger than the current model’s unit. Below the screen, redesigned split AC vents and manual controls for various functions were also visible.

Though official details remain scarce, the updated Grand Vitara is expected to debut sometime in 2025. With this facelift, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and its rebadged sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrder.

The upcoming Grand Vitara facelift will likely focus on cosmetic changes, interior upgrades, and possibly improved tech and features. We expect its engine options to remain the same as the outgoing model.

