Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1

The carmaker cited rising input and operation costs as a reason to hike prices across all models.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New Dzire prices to be hiked by up to Rs 10,000
  • Celerio, Invicto to get largest price hike
  • Ciaz, Jimny to get minimal price revision

Maruti Suzuki has announced a hike in prices across its range of cars and SUVs, effective February 1, 2025. The hike in prices ranges from as little as Rs 1,500 to up to Rs 32,500 depending on the model. The ageing Ciaz and the Jimny receive the lowest hike in price, while models such as the Celerio and the Invicto see prices hiked upwards of Rs 30,000. Here is a look at the full break-down of model-wise price revisions:
 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India
 

ModelHike Amount
Maruti Alto K10Up to Rs 19,500
Maruti S-PressoUp to Rs 5,000
Maruti CelerioUp to Rs 32,500
Maruti Wagon RUp To Rs 15,000
Maruti SwiftUp to Rs 5,000
Maruti DzireUp to Rs 10,000
Maruti BrezzaUp to Rs 20,000
Maruti ErtigaUp to Rs 15,000
Maruti EecoUp to Rs 12,000
Maruti IgnisUp to Rs 6,000
Maruti BalenoUp to Rs 9,000
Maruti CiazUp to Rs 1,500
Maruti XL6Up to Rs 10,000
Maruti FronxUp to Rs 5,500
Maruti InvictoUp to Rs 30,000
Maruti JimnyUp to Rs 1,500
Maruti Grand VitaraUp to Rs 25,000

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone


The price hike also marks the end of the introductory pricing period for the new fourth-gen Dzire. The subcompact sedan, launched late last year, will see prices hiked by up to Rs 10,000 from the start of the new month. Other popular models, such as the Brezza, Fronx, Swift, and Ertiga, will see prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000. The Celerio, meanwhile, will receive the steepest price hike—by up to Rs 32,500, depending on the variant—followed by the Invicto, with a hike of up to Rs 30,000.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions, Battery, Range, Features Compared
 

Maruti says that the hike in prices are due to rising input and operational costs.

