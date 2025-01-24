Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 24, 2025
Highlights
- New Dzire prices to be hiked by up to Rs 10,000
- Celerio, Invicto to get largest price hike
- Ciaz, Jimny to get minimal price revision
Maruti Suzuki has announced a hike in prices across its range of cars and SUVs, effective February 1, 2025. The hike in prices ranges from as little as Rs 1,500 to up to Rs 32,500 depending on the model. The ageing Ciaz and the Jimny receive the lowest hike in price, while models such as the Celerio and the Invicto see prices hiked upwards of Rs 30,000. Here is a look at the full break-down of model-wise price revisions:
Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India
|Model
|Hike Amount
|Maruti Alto K10
|Up to Rs 19,500
|Maruti S-Presso
|Up to Rs 5,000
|Maruti Celerio
|Up to Rs 32,500
|Maruti Wagon R
|Up To Rs 15,000
|Maruti Swift
|Up to Rs 5,000
|Maruti Dzire
|Up to Rs 10,000
|Maruti Brezza
|Up to Rs 20,000
|Maruti Ertiga
|Up to Rs 15,000
|Maruti Eeco
|Up to Rs 12,000
|Maruti Ignis
|Up to Rs 6,000
|Maruti Baleno
|Up to Rs 9,000
|Maruti Ciaz
|Up to Rs 1,500
|Maruti XL6
|Up to Rs 10,000
|Maruti Fronx
|Up to Rs 5,500
|Maruti Invicto
|Up to Rs 30,000
|Maruti Jimny
|Up to Rs 1,500
|Maruti Grand Vitara
|Up to Rs 25,000
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone
The price hike also marks the end of the introductory pricing period for the new fourth-gen Dzire. The subcompact sedan, launched late last year, will see prices hiked by up to Rs 10,000 from the start of the new month. Other popular models, such as the Brezza, Fronx, Swift, and Ertiga, will see prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000. The Celerio, meanwhile, will receive the steepest price hike—by up to Rs 32,500, depending on the variant—followed by the Invicto, with a hike of up to Rs 30,000.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions, Battery, Range, Features Compared
Maruti says that the hike in prices are due to rising input and operational costs.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.52 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki ErtigaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.69 - 13.03 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki EecoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki SwiftEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 7.26 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki InvictoEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.21 - 28.92 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki S-PressoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.27 - 6.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki IgnisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.11 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki JimnyEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.74 - 14.95 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki XL6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.61 - 14.61 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.37 - 7.1 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BalenoEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.66 - 9.88 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CiazEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.4 - 12.35 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.79 - 10.14 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.93 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.34 - 13.98 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki 2025 New DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.79 - 10.14 Lakh