Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1

Maruti Suzuki has announced a hike in prices across its range of cars and SUVs, effective February 1, 2025. The hike in prices ranges from as little as Rs 1,500 to up to Rs 32,500 depending on the model. The ageing Ciaz and the Jimny receive the lowest hike in price, while models such as the Celerio and the Invicto see prices hiked upwards of Rs 30,000. Here is a look at the full break-down of model-wise price revisions:



Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India



Model Hike Amount Maruti Alto K10 Up to Rs 19,500 Maruti S-Presso Up to Rs 5,000 Maruti Celerio Up to Rs 32,500 Maruti Wagon R Up To Rs 15,000 Maruti Swift Up to Rs 5,000 Maruti Dzire Up to Rs 10,000 Maruti Brezza Up to Rs 20,000 Maruti Ertiga Up to Rs 15,000 Maruti Eeco Up to Rs 12,000 Maruti Ignis Up to Rs 6,000 Maruti Baleno Up to Rs 9,000 Maruti Ciaz Up to Rs 1,500 Maruti XL6 Up to Rs 10,000 Maruti Fronx Up to Rs 5,500 Maruti Invicto Up to Rs 30,000 Maruti Jimny Up to Rs 1,500 Maruti Grand Vitara Up to Rs 25,000

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone



The price hike also marks the end of the introductory pricing period for the new fourth-gen Dzire. The subcompact sedan, launched late last year, will see prices hiked by up to Rs 10,000 from the start of the new month. Other popular models, such as the Brezza, Fronx, Swift, and Ertiga, will see prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000. The Celerio, meanwhile, will receive the steepest price hike—by up to Rs 32,500, depending on the variant—followed by the Invicto, with a hike of up to Rs 30,000.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions, Battery, Range, Features Compared



Maruti says that the hike in prices are due to rising input and operational costs.