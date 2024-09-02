Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts For Select Variants Of Alto K10 And S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki India reduced the prices of select variants of the Alto K10 and S-Presso hatchbacks. While the price of the VXI petrol variant of the Alto K10 has been reduced by a good Rs. 6,500, the LXI petrol trim of the S-Presso has been reduced by Rs. 2,000. The new prices will be effective from September 2, 2024.

Right now, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced in India from Rs. 3.99 lakh to Rs. 5.96 lakh, while the VXI variant of the Alto K10 is priced at Rs. 5.06 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced between Rs. 4.27 lakh and Rs. 6.12 lakh, while the LXI variant is priced at Rs. 5.02 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

Now, Maruti Suzuki India has not given us a reason for the price cut, however, we reckon it’s to counter the current slump that the company is witnessing in the entry-level hatch sales. Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level car category, which includes the S-Presso and the Alto, has been witnessing degrowth over the last few months. While last month the drop in Maruti’s small car sales was about 13 per cent, in June it fell by over 33 per cent.

Earlier in August 2024, Maruti Suzuki had updated the safety features of the Alto K10 and S-Presso by offering Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard. Maruti had said that the updates would not affect the prices of the two hatchbacks, and with this update to the Alto and S-Presso, the Eeco van remains the only Maruti model that does not get ESP.