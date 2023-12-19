Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift Spotted Testing With Subtle Changes
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 19, 2023
- The updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will get new bumpers, tweaked grille.
- Expect subtle changes to the cabin.
- Maruti could bring the flex-fuel Wagon R in 2024 with the updates.
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continues to be a hotseller for the automaker and is equally popular in the passenger and commercial segments. Maruti has also been proactive in bringing timely updates to the hatchback since the new generation launched in 2019. As per the latest spy shot that emerged online, the Wagon R was spotted testing sans any camouflage hinting at a nip and tuck on the way.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR Crosses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift is likely to come with small yet incremental updates. The prototype spotted testing reveals a new bumper design wherein the reflectors have been repositioned vertically on both sides. The taillight housing appears to be similar to the current model but gets blacked-out treatment. The automaker could bring smoked tail lamps as part of the update or could be concealing new internal elements on the cluster.
More details are scarce but we can expect tweaks to the front bumper and grille, as well as alloy wheels on the top variants. Mechanically, expect the model to remain unchanged. The Wagon R gets the tried and tested 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines, both of which are paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. There's also the factory-fitted CNG option paired with a manual transmission.
Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex-Fuel Showcased
The Wagon R will evolve further as time progresses to meet different needs. Maruti Suzuki showcased the Wagon R flex-fuel at the 2023 Auto Expo and this version could be rolled out next year with the subtle tweaks. That said we'll have to wait and see when the manufacturer plans to bring the model to its Arena showrooms. The next year will be particularly busy for Maruti with the new-generation Swift and Dzire lined up for launch. The company will also bring its first-ever electric vehicle based on the eVX concept towards the end of 2024, while the launch is likely to take place in early 2025.
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continues to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago and Citroen C3. Prices for the current Wagon R start from Rs. 5.55 lakh, going up to Rs. 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
