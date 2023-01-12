Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex-Fuel Showcased

Maruti Suzuki India has showcased the Wagon R Flex-Fuel hatchback at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The prototype car was earlier showcased at Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Technology Exhibition in December 2022. The model has been developed indigenously by Maruti's local engineers with necessary support from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. It can run on ethanol-petrol blend between 20 per cent (E20) and 85 per cent (E85) fuel.

The company has designed new fuel system technologies like heated fuel rail for cold start assist and ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection, which help make the engine more compatible with higher ethanol blends (E20-E85). Components like engine management system, upgraded fuel pump and fuel injector among others have been developed along with upgradation of other mechanical components to ensure engine as well as vehicle durability.

As we already reported earlier, Maruti Suzuki is working on a variety of technologies including Electric, Hybrid Electric, CNG, Bio-gas, Ethanol, Flex-Fuel, etc. The company has already announced its commitment to make its entire product range E20 fuel material compliant by March 2023.