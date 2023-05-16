Maruti Suzuki WagonR Crosses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has crossed the 30-lakh sales milestone in India. First launched in 1999, Maruti Suzuki took over two decades to achieve this milestone. Since its launch in India, it has witnessed huge demand and has been a reliable choice for many. Currently, with the third-generation WagonR, the company has sold over 5 lakh units of the updated model since its launch in 2019.

First-Generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR

In terms of sales, the WagonR has been the country's best-selling car for the last two consecutive years. There are several factors that contribute to the success of the WagonR; it offers more in comparison to the sticker price. It is an affordable hatchback with updated technology. However, in terms of safety, the WagonR had a dismal outing at the Global NCAP crash test. On the inside, the top-spec WagonR gets a dual-tone theme and the 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation integration. It also features cloud services to offer app-based connected car features.

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2023: Maruti Suzuki Crosses 1.60 Lakh Unit Sales

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “WagonR’s continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design, and performance. I am happy to share that the ‘Dil se Strong’ WagonR has the highest percentage of repeat buyers, as 24% of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR. The True Tall Boy has consistently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars in India since the last decade and has also held its position as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the last two years.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched At Rs 7.46 Lakh; Available With Two Engine Options

Second-Generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR

As far as engine options go, Maruti Suzuki offers the WagonR with 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, and 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine options. The latter is also offered in a factory-fitted S-CNG option and is available in both LXI and VXI variants. Currently, prices for the Maruti Suzuki WagonR start from Rs 5.55 lakh and go up to Rs 7.42 lakh (ex-showroom, India).