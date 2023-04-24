Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched At Rs 7.46 Lakh; Available With Two Engine Options

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has launched its first model in 2023 – the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover. First showcased at Auto Expo 2023, the SUV-flavoured Fronx is based on the hot-selling Baleno hatchback, and is available with two petrol engine options – the 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated K-series engine, and the 1.0-litre ‘Boosterjet’ turbo-petrol. Prices for the 1.2-litre version of the Fronx range from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 9.27 lakh, while prices for the Boosterjet variants start at Rs 9.72 lakh and top out at Rs 12.97 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Top variants of the Fronx turbo-petrol will also be available with dual-tone paint for an additional Rs 16,000.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx prices in India (ex-showroom, in lakh) 1.2L 1.0L Sigma MT 7.46 NA Delta MT 8.32 NA Delta AGS 8.87 NA Delta Plus MT 8.72 9.72 Delta Plus AGS 9.27 NA Zeta MT NA 10.55 Zeta AT NA 12.05 Alpha MT NA 11.47 Alpha AT NA 12.97 Alpha DT MT NA 11.63 Alpha DT AT NA 13.13

Interestingly, the Fronx 1.2-litre is only available in three main trims – the entry-level Sigma and mid-spec Delta and Delta Plus. Those seeking fully-loaded trims will have to opt for the Boosterjet version, which is available in Delta Plus, Zeta and range-topping Alpha trims.

Those wanting a fully-loaded Fronx will have to opt for the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine.

The Fronx, while reminiscent of the Baleno from certain angles (and nearly identical even in terms of its dimensions), has a more crossover-like feel to it. At 190 mm, it has 20 mm more ground clearance than the Baleno, and at 1,550 mm, is slightly taller. Its face derives inspiration from the bigger Grand Vitara SUV’s, and it has a completely different tail section. However, on the inside, the Fronx is exactly the same as the Baleno, in terms of both interior design as well as its equipment list.

In terms of features, the top-spec Fronx Alpha will be equipped with a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system (lower variants get a 7.0-inch screen), Arkamys Surround Sense sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, cruise control, connected car tech, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and rear AC vents, among other features. Key safety features include six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill hold assist.

The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine is the same as the one found under the Baleno’s hood, and it makes the same peak 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, meanwhile, has a peak output of 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is available with both engines, but it’s only the Boosterjet version that gets the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission; the 1.2-litre version will be offered with a five-speed automated manual transmission, which Maruti dubs the Auto Gear Shift (AGS).

The interior design and equipment list of the Fronx mirrors that of the Baleno.

ARAI-certified fuel efficiency for the Fronx 1.2-litre is rated at 21.79 kpl for the manual version, and 22.89 kpl for the AGS version. Unsurprisingly, these figures are higher than those for the Fronx 1.0-litre manual (21.50 kpl) and automatic (20.01 kpl).

Commenting on the launch of the Fronx, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we take pride in being at the forefront of understanding the diverse needs of customers and industry trends. Our success with the Brezza, which created a new compact SUV landscape in the country, is a testament to this commitment. With a rapid shift in customer preferences towards SUVs, we identified the onset of a new sub-segment in the industry. The launch of Fronx is a part of our new approach towards pioneering the growth of this segment; it will pave the way towards strengthening our SUV portfolio along with our existing Grand Vitara, Brezza, and the upcoming Jimny. We are confident that the Fronx will appeal to a wide range of customers and be a game-changer with its unique design language and modern features.”

The Tata Tiago NRG is the only other hatchback-based crossover on sale in India at present, and being a size smaller than the Fronx, isn’t exactly a rival to Maruti Suzuki’s latest. Instead, it appears Maruti is keen on positioning the Fronx as a more aspirational buy than the Baleno, but also more attainable than the Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. While there is an unavoidable price overlap, at both entry and range-topping points, the Fronx undercuts the Vitara by Rs 83,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

At present, the Fronx will be the sixth model to be sold via Maruti’s premium Nexa showrooms, and it will soon be joined by an iconic seventh model in the form of the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which is set to be launched in May.