  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx Accessories Package: Vilox Collection

Nexa to provide Maruti Suzuki's Fronx with a sporty range of accessories in and out.
authorBy carandbike Team
06-Apr-23 12:49 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the newest addition to the homegrown carmaker’s stable, and it has been making waves ever since its debut at the Auto Expo 2023. Maruti Suzuki showcased the Fronx in January 2023 to a tremendous response, with a market launch slated for April 2023. Having that said, Nexa has unveiled a sporty range of accessories for the market-awaited Fronx, namely ‘Vilox Collection.’ 

Now, what do we get in the Vilox Collection? For starters, the exterior gets a Front and Rear Under Body Spoiler with red colour inserts mixed with bold grey. The Rear Upper Spoiler with Red Insert, Body Side moulding with Red Insert, ORVM Cover, Wheel Arch Garnish with Red Insert. A lot of Red to expect in the entire package, it seems.

The interior gets a wide range of accessories which includes, 18 sporty seat covers, the Seat covers are available in colour options to offer a personalisation experience including Side Airbag compatible designs, Cross-Country Silver Dash Finish Seat Cover, Red Dash Designer Mat, Protective Door Sill Guard, Interior Styling Kit - Carbon Finish, and more. 

 Technology-enabled accessories include front parking sensors, wireless charger, rear parking sensors, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air inflators, and more. The ‘Vilox collection’ can be added from the Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories website. The approximate cost for the additional ‘Vilox collection’ accessories for the Fronx is Rs 25,000. However, the exact cost will be revealed with its launch next month.  

