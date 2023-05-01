Auto Sales April 2023: Maruti Suzuki Crosses 1.60 Lakh Unit Sales

Maruti Suzuki India has released its sales figures for April 2023, reporting a total of 160,529 units sold. This includes domestic sales of 139,519 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,039 units, and exports of 16,971 units. In comparison, the company sold 150,661 during the same period in 2022. The company faced some challenges due to a shortage of electronic components that impacted production, but it took the necessary actions to minimise the effects.

Further details regarding sales figures for April 2023 are: The sales figures for the mini segment (Alto and S-Presso) and compact segment (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR) totalled 89,045 units, while mid-size passenger car (Ciaz) sales totalled to 1,017 units. The total passenger car sales were 90,062 units, whereas utility vehicle (Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, S-Cross, XL6, Grand Vitara) sales were 36,754 units, and van (Eeco) sales were 10,504 units.

The total domestic passenger vehicle (Super Carry) sales were 137,320 units, and the total domestic sales, including LCV, were 139,519 units. Additionally, the company sold 4,039 units to other OEMs, making the total domestic sales of 143,558 units. Finally, the company exported 16,971 units, resulting in a total sales figure of 160,529 units, including both domestic and export sales.