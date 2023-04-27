Maruti Suzuki To Launch Innova Hycross-Based Hybrid MPV Soon

Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicle line-up will soon be bolstered by the arrival of a new hybrid MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. As part of Suzuki’s global alliance with Toyota and the resulting model-sharing exercise, Maruti Suzuki will retail a rebadged version of the MPV, which will be manufactured at Toyota’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. This development was confirmed by Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava during a recent media interaction, adding this new model will join the range in about two months’ time.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2023: Toyota Innova HyCross Is Car Of The Year

“A new product which we will introduce will be a vehicle we will be sourcing from Toyota. It's a strong hybrid, a three-row vehicle, top-of-the-line kind of vehicle in terms of price; it will come in roughly two months or so”, said Bhargava.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Makes ESC Standard On Most Models In Light Of Bharat NCAP Rollout



This will be the first instance of a Toyota model being rebadged and sold as a Maruti Suzuki model in India since the two automotive giants announced their alliance in 2017. So far, it was Maruti Suzuki that was supplying its vehicles to Toyota (the Baleno as the Glanza, and the Vitara Brezza as the now-discontinued Urban Cruiser), and a number of models, including the Ertiga and Ciaz, are sold as Toyotas in some overseas markets.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched At Rs 7.46 Lakh; Available With Two Engine Options

The Hycross has been in high demand since its launch, and with waiting periods for its latest people-carrier rising to well over a year for select trims, Toyota was recently forced to close order books for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants. However, Bhargava said Maruti is aware of the model’s popularity, and that it may not be a high-volume product, instead enabling Maruti to tap into a whole new audience.

Also Read: Maruti-Suzuki Sees Over 2X Growth In Net Profit At Rs. 8,184 Crore In FY2023

“I don't think the volume will be very large, but it's a path-breaker vehicle in a sense because it will be very carbon-friendly. The numbers will ultimately be determined when we start selling them. How many vehicles we get [from Toyota] is also dependent on their capacities and their own needs”, Bhargava added.

The rebadged Innova Hycross will be the most expensive vehicle in Maruti Suzuki's line-up.

As seen with previous models that have emerged from the alliance, the Maruti Suzuki version of the Innova Hycross is expected to sport a handful of styling changes on the outside, with a different grille, redesigned bumpers and revised detailing for the head- and tail-lights likely to help distinguish Maruti’s MPV. On the inside, the MPV is likely to feature a different colour scheme, but is set to mirror the Hycross’ equipment list, and will be available in seven- and eight-seat forms.

Maruti’s flagship MPV will feature the same strong hybrid powertrain as the Hycross, but it remains to be seen if it will also be offered with the standard, 2.0-litre petrol engine.



The new MPV, which will be sold via Maruti’s Nexa chain of dealerships, is likely to be priced slightly higher than the Innova Hycross, prices for which range from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Maruti’s Hycross-based MPV, though, will be preceded by the five-door Jimny, which is set to be launched in May, and will also be sold at Maruti’s Nexa outlets.