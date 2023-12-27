Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
Published on December 27, 2023
- The footage reveals Fronx and Brezza undergoing internal crash tests.
- Maruti Suzuki puts its cars through 50 crash tests before it reaches the showrooms.
- Maruti has also pledged to send at least 3 cars voluntarily for the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Maruti Suzuki has revealed some detailed footage of the Fronx undergoing crash tests within its own test facility. There are a few glimpses of the Brezza undergoing the crash tests as well.
The video here shows that the cars undergo frontal impact test, side impact test and frontal offset impact test. The dummies used in the procedure are claimed to replicate the impact on a human being. It also explains the crumple zone which is designed to deform during a collision. Its main job is to absorb the impact and prevent it from reaching the occupants.
According to the video, a car undergoes 50 crash tests before it reaches the market. The impact on the dummies, deployment of the airbags, damage to the seats and interior parts are also evaluated as is the norm for any type of crash test.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Makes ESC Standard On Most Models In Light Of Bharat NCAP Rollout
It must be noted that Maruti has also sent three cars for Bharat NCAP crash tests and we suspect these two are in the list as well. Just like lakhs of new car buyers, we are more interested to know how they perform in the BNCAP tests.
