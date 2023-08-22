Login

Maruti Suzuki To Send ‘At Least 3 Models’ For Initial Bharat NCAP Tests

As per sources, Hyundai has also nominated some of its models for the first round of BNCAP tests.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

22-Aug-23 04:59 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti says at least 3 models to be tested in first round of Bharat NCAP crash tests
  • Hyundai understood to also have nominated cars for testing
  • Nitin Gadkari says over 30 models nominated for testing

The Indian government officially launched the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) vehicle safety assessment programme on August 22, 2023. At the launch, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, revealed that over 30 vehicles had already been nominated for testing though no manufacturer’s names were taken. Now, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed it will submit at least three vehicles from its lineup for the initial round of BNCAP tests.

 

“Maruti Suzuki welcomes this initiative of the Government and will offer at least 3 models for BNCAP testing in the first lot itself,” revealed Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki. It, however, remains to be seen which three Maruti models will be part of the first round of crash tests.

 

“Now that the program has rolled out and regulations have also come, we've raised our hand and we've said that we will be sending vehicles for testing,” said CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer, Maruti Suzuki, to carandbike at the launch of BNCAP.

Hyundai, too, stepped forward voicing its support for the new Indian vehicle safety body. In a statement, company MD and CEO, Unsoo Kim said, “We welcome the BNCAP safety initiative by Govt. of India and believe this effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all.”

 

While Hyundai is yet to confirm if it will be submitting its models for the BNCAP tests, sources have told carandbike that the carmaker has nominated some of its vehicles for the initial round of testing.

 

Renault and Toyota too were quick to voice its support of the Indian Government’s move to launch Bharat NCAP.

 

“The Government of India's timely and historical introduction of the Bharat NCAP showcases its dedication to safeguarding its citizens and advancing road safety. Renault India wholeheartedly supports this initiative and looks forward to contributing our expertise towards reducing accidents and ensuring safer journeys for all," Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said in a statement.

 

“We appreciate the Government’s decision to introduce Bharat-NCAP and strongly believe that it is a step in the right direction. The decision comes at a time when consumers are looking at highest standards of safety and seeking for safer vehicles, which is steering purchase decision. In addition to empowering consumers, this will also help bring about greater awareness and further transparency by allowing them to know comparative safety aspects of various products on offer,” said Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

 

Kia also voiced its support for the launch of the new crash test agency. Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India said, “BNCAP is an enhanced road safety movement that extends much beyond just safety ratings for cars. We wholeheartedly commend and will comply with the Government of India for its visionary approach to safety, encompassing both active and passive safety components.”

 

Bharat NCAP will become operational from October 1, 2023 with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways saying that most components needed to operationalise BNCAP are already in place.

# Maruti Suzuki# Hyundai# Hyundai India# Bharat NCAP# Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Programme

