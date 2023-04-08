2023 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched At Rs 16.90 Lakh; Gets Three New Colour Options

The Suzuki Hayabusa is a motorcycle that needs no introduction. Having a massive fan following in domestic as well as international markets, it is crucial for the company to keep the motorcycles updated on a timely basis. After launching the third-generation model in 2021, the 1340cc sports tourer has been updated with a fresh colour palette comprising three options - Metallic Thunder Gray/ Candy Daring Red, Metallic Matte Black No. 2/ Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Vigor Blue/ Pearl Brilliant White. All three liveries are dual tone, with the base colour for the main body and a highlight shade for the air intake panels at the front, side fairing and rear section.

Besides the colour update, the Hayabusa is now equipped with an OBD2-A port, allowing real-time engine data access for better diagnosis and fault detection. However, this update comes at a price revision for the motorcycle now retailing at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is a hike of 49,000 over the previous sticker price of Rs 16,41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the new update, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are grateful for the love that the enthusiasts have shown towards the third generation Hayabusa in India. The motorcycle enjoys a cult status in the motorcycling world not only for its styling but also because of its unmatched performance. Almost all the units which were assembled at our Gurgaon plant since its launch have been sold in record time across the country. Looking at this overwhelming response, we decided to introduce the new colour range and OBD2-A compliant model of this iconic Suzuki motorcycle. These new colours add another layer of style and sophistication to the already legendary motorcycle. We are confident that the new shades will also be adored by the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country."

While the Hayabusa has been racking up good numbers for Suzuki, the company has also reported a positive growth of 24.3 per cent over the previous financial year.