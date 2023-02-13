John Abraham Gifts Himself A Suzuki Hayabusa After The Success Of Pathaan

John Abraham has become one of the first Indian celebrities to take possession of a brand-new Suzuki Hayabusa. The Hayabusa is a bike that Indian fans fondly associate with John as it was his ride of choice in the very first Dhoom movie. The bike is popularly known as Suzuki’s most iconic offering and is currently priced in India at Rs. 16.4 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340 cc, four-cylinder engine that churns out 190 bhp with a torque figure of 150 Nm. It features an aluminium suspension frame with Showa suspension units, Brembo’s Stylema brake calipers and Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres. The bike also gets extra bits of tech like launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS, hill hold control and a TFT display.

Before his acquisition, John had owned the previous generation Hayabusa and had once described it as one of his most prized possessions. John has often been viewed as a bike enthusiast and has many other motorcycles in his collection. These include the Yamaha V-Max, Aprilia RSv4, BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4 and many more.

On the professional front John recently achieved massive success playing the negative role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathaan’. He will next be seen in ‘Tehran’ in alongside Manushi Chillar.

Source: Instagram/ @asadjafc