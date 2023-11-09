Maserati MC20 Notte Special Edition Revealed; Limited To Just 50 Units
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
09-Nov-23 03:06 PM IST
Highlights
- Notte translates to 'night' in English.
- Remains unchanged mechanically.
- Limited to just 50 units globally.
Maserati has introduced a special edition of the MC20 sportscar, named ‘Notte’, which translates to ‘night’ in English. Limited to just 50 units globally, it was curated by Maserati's Fuoriserie department in collaboration with former GT1 world champion Andrea Bertolini.
Also Read: Maserati Celebrates 60 Years Of Quattroporte; Here Is A Quick Look At Its Lineage
The primary feature is the all-black colour scheme
The MC20 Notte is mechanically unchanged over the standard MC20. The primary difference is the all-black treatment for both the exterior and interior.
Also Read: The First Maserati MC20 Makes Its Way To India; Deliveries To Commence Shortly
Limited to just 50 units globally
The Notte variant wears matte black ‘nero essenza’ paint with trident emblems, logos, and script finished in matte white gold. The wheels have also been swapped for this special edition, which rocks 20-inch matte black birdcage wheels with matte white golden accents.
Also Read: Maserati Unveils Limited-Edition MC20 Cielo Primaserie
Gets a special 'UNA DI 50' (one of 50) signature plate between the headrests
On the inside, the MC20 Notte features 6-way powered sport seats finished in Alcantara black/grey with yellow stitching, a trident emblem on the headrest, and a carbon fibre-inserted Alcantara sport steering wheel. An exclusive metal plate celebrating the MC20 Notte Edition, accompanied by a 'UNA DI 50' (one of 50) signature, is placed between the headrests.
Also Read: Maserati Files Trademark For “MCXtrema” Name
Maserati featured Andrea Bertolini and global brand ambassador David Beckham in a video
The MC20 Notte maintains the performance and chassis specifications of the standard model, equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 621 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. Achieving a top speed of 325 kmph, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Maserati Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18521 second ago
At the launch of the Eletre e-SUV, Lotus has confirmed that the Emira sportscar is slated to arrive in India by 2024
-13049 second ago
At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
-11653 second ago
The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.
-6202 second ago
The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.
-5105 second ago
Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.
-2084 second ago
The tyre is designed to provide durability for drivers facing both on- and off-road conditions.
22 minutes ago
KTM has updated the 390 Adventure with two new colours, Adventure Orange and Adventure White.
12 hours ago
The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.
13 hours ago
The brand has confirmed that it intends to put the Elettra into production soon
13 hours ago
The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023
20 hours ago
The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.
7 days ago
Only 65 units of the Maserati MC20 Cielo Primaserie will be produced
8 days ago
Over the past 60 years, 75,000 units of the Quattroporte have been manufactured to date
10 days ago
The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof
2 months ago
Maserati has unleashed MCXtrema as a limited-edition hypercar during Monterey Car Week 2023; with a potent 740 bhp V6 engine, track-tuned features, and collaborative design, it is a tribute to Maserati's racing legacy.