Maserati MC20 Notte Special Edition Revealed; Limited To Just 50 Units

For this first special edition road car, the primary feature is the black treatment applied to both the exterior and interior.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

09-Nov-23 03:06 PM IST

Highlights

  • Notte translates to 'night' in English.
  • Remains unchanged mechanically.
  • Limited to just 50 units globally.

Maserati has introduced a special edition of the MC20 sportscar, named ‘Notte’, which translates to ‘night’ in English. Limited to just 50 units globally, it was curated by Maserati's Fuoriserie department in collaboration with former GT1 world champion Andrea Bertolini. 

 

The primary feature is the all-black colour scheme 

 

The MC20 Notte is mechanically unchanged over the standard MC20. The primary difference is the all-black treatment for both the exterior and interior.

 

Limited to just 50 units globally

 

The Notte variant wears matte black ‘nero essenza’ paint with trident emblems, logos, and script finished in matte white gold. The wheels have also been swapped for this special edition, which rocks 20-inch matte black birdcage wheels with matte white golden accents.

 

Gets a special 'UNA DI 50' (one of 50) signature plate between the headrests

 

On the inside, the MC20 Notte features 6-way powered sport seats finished in Alcantara black/grey with yellow stitching, a trident emblem on the headrest, and a carbon fibre-inserted Alcantara sport steering wheel. An exclusive metal plate celebrating the MC20 Notte Edition, accompanied by a 'UNA DI 50' (one of 50) signature, is placed between the headrests.

 

Maserati featured Andrea Bertolini and global brand ambassador David Beckham in a video

 

The MC20 Notte maintains the performance and chassis specifications of the standard model, equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 621 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. Achieving a top speed of 325 kmph, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.

