Maserati Files Trademark For “MCXtrema” Name

Maserati has filed a trademark application for the name "MCXtrema" with the Italian Patent and Trademark Office and European Intellectual Property Office. The Italian automaker's registration is listed under "Sports cars; Motor racing cars," which hints at a high-performance model within their MC20 lineup. The name is a play on the Italian word "Estrema" (Extreme), coupled with MC, the prefix for their mid-engined cars.

The MCXtrema is assumed to be a road-legal car which might be a variant of the MC20-only mid-engine car by Maserati or a road-legal version of the racing car Maserati GT2 which can be powered by the Nettuno V6 engine, which already delivers 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, speculations abound about potential upgrades to push the boundaries even further. Aero enhancements borrowed from the MC20-based race car Maserati GT-2 which was revealed recently could be combined with an uncorked engine, much like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Moreover, Maserati's commitment to electrification opens intriguing possibilities. While rumors of an all-electric MC20 "Folgore" have circulated, the MCXtrema could serve as the halo model for showcasing the brand's electrified prowess. Utilizing GranTurismo Folgore's three-motor setup, an electric MCXtrema could potentially deliver over 1,000 horsepower.

A trademark application filed by Maserati with European Intellectual Property Right Office revealed a badge design of MCXtrema. Maserati filed this trademark application on 27th July 2023. The trademark Status shown is the application is still under examination which means, Maserati S.P.A is the applicant for the trademark and has not yet been granted the trademark.

Source