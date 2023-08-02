Login

Maserati Files Trademark For “MCXtrema” Name

The name could be used for a higher-performance version of the MC20.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

02-Aug-23 06:26 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Maserati has filed a trademark application for the name "MCXtrema" with the Italian Patent and Trademark Office and European Intellectual Property Office. The Italian automaker's registration is listed under "Sports cars; Motor racing cars," which hints at a high-performance model within their MC20 lineup. The name is a play on the Italian word "Estrema" (Extreme), coupled with MC, the prefix for their mid-engined cars.

     

    The MCXtrema is assumed to be a road-legal car which might be a variant of the MC20-only mid-engine car by Maserati or a road-legal version of the racing car Maserati GT2 which can be powered by the Nettuno V6 engine, which already delivers 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, speculations abound about potential upgrades to push the boundaries even further. Aero enhancements borrowed from the MC20-based race car Maserati GT-2 which was revealed recently could be combined with an uncorked engine, much like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

    Moreover, Maserati's commitment to electrification opens intriguing possibilities. While rumors of an all-electric MC20 "Folgore" have circulated, the MCXtrema could serve as the halo model for showcasing the brand's electrified prowess. Utilizing GranTurismo Folgore's three-motor setup, an electric MCXtrema could potentially deliver over 1,000 horsepower.

     

    A trademark application filed by Maserati with European Intellectual Property Right Office revealed a badge design of MCXtrema. Maserati filed this trademark application on 27th July 2023. The trademark Status shown is the application is still under examination which means, Maserati S.P.A is the applicant for the trademark and has not yet been granted the trademark.

     

    Source

    # Maserati# Maserati MCXtrema

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
    2019 Toyota Fortuner
    1,14,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 33.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volvo V40
    2016 Volvo V40
    75,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
    7.5
    0
    10
    2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
    1,10,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 17.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2012 Nissan Teana
    6.9
    0
    10
    2012 Nissan Teana
    1,00,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 5.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
    7.9
    0
    10
    2019 Ford EcoSport
    72,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 8.45 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
    7.0
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai Elantra
    64,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 BMW X1
    8.0
    0
    10
    2018 BMW X1
    9,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 28.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 MG ZS EV
    2021 MG ZS EV
    43,418 km
    Electric
    Automatic
    ₹ 21.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Audi A4
    7.5
    0
    10
    2013 Audi A4
    55,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.90 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Audi A6
    7.2
    0
    10
    2015 Audi A6
    49,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 14.75 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    ₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1

    ₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

    ₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Tata New Nexon
    Tata New Nexon

    ₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    CFMoto 400GT
    CFMoto 400GT

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Harley-Davidson LiveWire
    Harley-Davidson LiveWire

    ₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

    TVS Apache RTR 310
    TVS Apache RTR 310

    ₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

    Suzuki V-Strom 1050
    Suzuki V-Strom 1050

    ₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    ₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    EeVe Tesero
    EeVe Tesero

    ₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Indian New Chieftain
    Indian New Chieftain

    ₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Benelli New TNT 300
    Benelli New TNT 300

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati Files Trademark For “MCXtrema” Name
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policys
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touchs
    YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn