  • Home
  • News
  • The First Maserati MC20 Makes Its Way To India; Deliveries To Commence Shortly

The First Maserati MC20 Makes Its Way To India; Deliveries To Commence Shortly

The Maserati MC20 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine producing 641 bhp and 730 Nm of torque and goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
19-May-23 01:49 PM IST
MC20 (1).jpg

Maserati first showcased the MC20 for the Indian market back in 2021, with the supercar being priced at Rs 3.65 crore (ex-showroom, India). Now, the first unit allotted for India has been delivered to the Maserati dealership in Mumbai. It is finished in a gorgeous shade of Bianco Audace and has some tasteful carbon bits on the interiors.

 

Also Read: Maserati Announces End Of The Road For V8 Engine After 60 Years

 

This MC20 is finished off in a stunning shade of Bianco Audace

 

Speaking more about the interiors, the MC20 has a driver-focused cockpit with a lightweight carbon weave finish on the centre column, paddle-shifters, and steering wheel and adorned most interior panels of the supercar with Alcantara. Furthermore, the MC20 is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, providing access to Maserati's new Intelligent Assistant (MIA). The driver also benefits from a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system is customizable and includes Maserati Connect, enabling owners to receive service and security alerts directly on their smartphones.

 

Also Read: Next-Gen Maserati Quattroporte Will Be An EV

The 10.2-inch digital driver's display sits front and centre of the dash

 

At the heart of the MC20 is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine. It produces 641 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. Performance-wise, the car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 325 km/h. The MC20 has four driving modes, i.e. Sports, Corsa, GT and Wet. These modes, selected via the drive mode selector, adjust to various settings such as steering weight, throttle response, and adaptive suspension. The car also comes with a Suspension lift kit.

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

Related Articles
Maserati Returns to GT2 Racing With New MC20 GT2
Maserati Returns to GT2 Racing With New MC20 GT2
10 months ago
Maserati's Limited-Edition Project24 Sportscar Unveiled
Maserati's Limited-Edition Project24 Sportscar Unveiled
10 months ago
Maserati MC20 Cielo Debuts As Firm's New Open-Top Supercar
Maserati MC20 Cielo Debuts As Firm's New Open-Top Supercar
12 months ago
Maserati MC20 Cielo Convertible To Debut On May 25
Maserati MC20 Cielo Convertible To Debut On May 25
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
star7.5star
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.8star
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now