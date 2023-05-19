The First Maserati MC20 Makes Its Way To India; Deliveries To Commence Shortly

Maserati first showcased the MC20 for the Indian market back in 2021, with the supercar being priced at Rs 3.65 crore (ex-showroom, India). Now, the first unit allotted for India has been delivered to the Maserati dealership in Mumbai. It is finished in a gorgeous shade of Bianco Audace and has some tasteful carbon bits on the interiors.

This MC20 is finished off in a stunning shade of Bianco Audace

Speaking more about the interiors, the MC20 has a driver-focused cockpit with a lightweight carbon weave finish on the centre column, paddle-shifters, and steering wheel and adorned most interior panels of the supercar with Alcantara. Furthermore, the MC20 is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, providing access to Maserati's new Intelligent Assistant (MIA). The driver also benefits from a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system is customizable and includes Maserati Connect, enabling owners to receive service and security alerts directly on their smartphones.

The 10.2-inch digital driver's display sits front and centre of the dash

At the heart of the MC20 is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine. It produces 641 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. Performance-wise, the car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 325 km/h. The MC20 has four driving modes, i.e. Sports, Corsa, GT and Wet. These modes, selected via the drive mode selector, adjust to various settings such as steering weight, throttle response, and adaptive suspension. The car also comes with a Suspension lift kit.

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal