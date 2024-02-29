Maserati Fuoriserie Unveils One-Off MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte”
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 29, 2024
Highlights
- Maserati Fuoriserie's "Opera d’Arte" showcases a bespoke geometric abstraction livery
- Iconic Trident emblem on the MC20 Cielo is transformed into an abstract art piece
- Twin-turbo 3.0-liter, V6 engine develops 621 bhp and 730 Nm
Maserati’s customisation program Fuoriserie has unveiled a new one-off creation based on the MC20 Cielo. Called the "Opera d’Arte" or ‘Work Of Art’, the exclusive build showcases an art-inspired livery adorned with geometric patterns. The multi-color treatment features a blend of blue, white, cyan, red, black, and yellow hues.
As for the Maserati's large iconic Trident emblem the in-house designers transform the logo on the rear deck of the MC20 Cielo into an abstract art piece. Even the distinctive tri-spoke 20-inch wheels receive a vibrant makeover, each displaying a unique and captivating colour combination.
Inside the "Opera d’Arte," the artistic theme continues with a corresponding treatment on the lower part of the dashboard. The bucket seats and steering wheel meanwhile boast blue Alcantara upholstery to match the base exterior colour. A distinguished "Opera d’Arte" badge further emphasises the exclusivity of this one-off creation.
Despite the artistic exterior enhancements, the performance remains untouched. The MC20 retains its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno engine, delivering 621 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. The Cielo hits a top speed of 320 kmph and can hit 100 kmph from a stand still in under 3 seconds.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
