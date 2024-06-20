Maserati Unveils Limited Edition MC20 Icona And Leggenda

Maserati has unveiled two exclusive MC20 editions – the Icona and Leggenda. These limited-edition (20 units each) supercars celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand's return to competition in 2004, after a 37-year hiatus. The Icona and Leggenda are built upon the MC20's foundation.

The MC20 Icona comes with a livery reminiscent of the 2004 MC12 Stradale. This design, in turn, pays homage to the legendary Maserati Trofeo Light that competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona. The Trofeo Light draws inspiration from the Maserati Birdcage Type 61 which was produced between 1959 and 1961.

The Icona features a Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale colour scheme. Special touches include the Trident logo on the side and the Italian flag adorning the door. Chrome-plated Trident wheels with contrasting blue hubcaps and blue brake callipers complete the exterior's dynamic look.

Leggenda's Fuoriserie design elements include sleek black wheels with contrasting mint green accents and a vibrant yellow Trident logo. This yellow hue is also prominent on the grille, doors, and C-pillar, further emphasizing the car's racing pedigree. It also has Black brake calipers

The Fuoriserie package extends to the interiors of both cars. Lightweight 4-way monocoque racing seats are featured in both cars, upholstered in Nero/Blu for the Icona and Nero for the Leggenda. Each headrest displays the Trident logo and the car's name "Icona" or "Leggenda."

A special badge on the Nettuno engine cover reads "ICONA.UNA DI 20" or "LEGGENDA. UNA DI 20" (meaning "One of 20"), depending on the model. Both MC20 variants have the Sonus Faber sound system, a carbon fibre interior package, and an electronic limited-slip differential (E-LSD) for enhanced handling.



These models have the same engine as the MC20. It comes equipped with the Nettuno V6 engine that generates 629 bhp and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.



