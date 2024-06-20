Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXBMW New 5 Series
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maserati Unveils Limited Edition MC20 Icona And Leggenda

These two special editions of the MC20 supercar are limited to just 20 units each.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Icona has a livery inspired by the historical MC12 Stradale, while Leggenda honors the MC12 GT1.
  • Both MC20 variants have the Sonus faber sound system, a carbon fiber interior package, and an electronic limited-slip differential (E-LSD) for enhanced handling.
  • Both get racing-inspired interiors with exclusive badging and the powerful Nettuno V6 engine.

Maserati has unveiled two exclusive MC20 editions – the Icona and Leggenda. These limited-edition (20 units each) supercars celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand's return to competition in 2004, after a 37-year hiatus. The Icona and Leggenda are built upon the MC20's foundation.  

 

Also Read: Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Is A 818 bhp All-Electric GT Convertible
 MC 20 Icona and Leggenda 2

 

The MC20 Icona comes with a livery reminiscent of the 2004 MC12 Stradale. This design, in turn, pays homage to the legendary Maserati Trofeo Light that competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona. The Trofeo Light draws inspiration from the Maserati Birdcage Type 61 which was produced between 1959 and 1961.

 

MC 20 Icona and Leggenda 4

 

The Icona features a Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale colour scheme. Special touches include the Trident logo on the side and the Italian flag adorning the door. Chrome-plated Trident wheels with contrasting blue hubcaps and blue brake callipers complete the exterior's dynamic look.

 

Leggenda's Fuoriserie design elements include sleek black wheels with contrasting mint green accents and a vibrant yellow Trident logo. This yellow hue is also prominent on the grille, doors, and C-pillar, further emphasizing the car's racing pedigree. It also has Black brake calipers 

 

Also Read: Maserati Fuoriserie Unveils One-Off MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte”

 

MC 20 Icona and Leggenda 3
 

The Fuoriserie package extends to the interiors of both cars. Lightweight 4-way monocoque racing seats are featured in both cars, upholstered in Nero/Blu for the Icona and Nero for the Leggenda. Each headrest displays the Trident logo and the car's name "Icona" or "Leggenda."

 

A special badge on the Nettuno engine cover reads "ICONA.UNA DI 20" or "LEGGENDA. UNA DI 20" (meaning "One of 20"), depending on the model. Both MC20 variants have the Sonus Faber sound system, a carbon fibre interior package, and an electronic limited-slip differential (E-LSD) for enhanced handling.


These models have the same engine as the MC20. It comes equipped with the Nettuno V6 engine that generates 629 bhp and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.


 

# Maserati# Maserati MC20 Icona# Maserati MC20 Leggenda# Maserati MC20# MC20# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All-electric derivative of the recently unveiled GranCabrio arrives with a tri-motor all-wheel drive powertrain with up to 447 km of driving range.
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Is A 818 bhp All-Electric GT Convertible
  • The GranCabrio gets a retractable fabric roof which can be opened and closed at speeds of up to 50 kmph.
    New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
  • The MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” turns the mid-engine sportscar into a work of art featuring a unique geometric pattern livery.
    Maserati Fuoriserie Unveils One-Off MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte”
  • The next-gen Maserati Quattroporte will be electric but will arrive after several other luxury EVs from the brand including a luxury electric SUV.
    All-Electric Maserati Quattroporte Confirmed For 2028 Debut; New Large Electric SUV Due In 2027
  • Slated to be launched in early 2024, the Grecale will smallest SUV from Maserati, and I got to test both the base trim GT and the top-end Trofeo trims.
    Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven

Latest News

  • Ola Electric’s maiden e-motorcycle will hit the market in the second half of 2025, as announced by the company in its DRHP for the upcoming IPO.
    Ola Electric To Enter E-Motorcycle Market In H2 2025
  • These two special editions of the MC20 supercar are limited to just 20 units each.
    Maserati Unveils Limited Edition MC20 Icona And Leggenda
  • Latest teaser from the French marque reveals the instrument cluster of the brand-new hybrid hypercar ahead of its debut early on June 21.
    Bugatti’s New V16 Hybrid Hypercar To Have 500 KMPH Top Speed?
  • The motorcycle was initially supposed to launch by April-May 2024, but was delayed for unknown reasons
    Triumph Daytona 660 Starts Arriving At Dealerships; India Launch Imminent
  • The new series of EVs will initially be sold in China, but will over time be exported for sale in other nations
    JLR To Revive Freelander Name For New EV Brand With This Chinese EV Firm
  • The second-gen Kodiaq was globally unveiled back in October 2023.
    Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India
  • The new Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition is limited to just 925 units worldwide
    Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition Unveiled, Limited To 925 Units
  • Fiat had only shown the hatchback’s exterior previously and is expected to reveal more details in the coming months
    Fiat Grande Panda Interior Spied
  • The new X3 gets an all-new exterior and interior design and is offered with a set of petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrains
    All-New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut
  • Mandira Bedi’s new prized possession is the Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV, which gets a host of safety tech and an electric range of 530 km.
    Actor Mandira Bedi Takes Delivery Of Her New Volvo C40 Recharge

Popular Maserati Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maserati Unveils Limited Edition MC20 Icona And Leggenda
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved