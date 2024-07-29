Login
Maserati Grecale Makes India Debut; Prices Start at Rs 1.31 crore

Maserati has officially introduced the Grecale SUV in India. With two new dealer touchpoints, the Grecale is expected to bring sales figures the Italian marque missed out on. Deliveries are readily available, while an electric version to soon follow.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Available in three variants – GT, Modena and Trofeo
  • Two engine choices; EV version to follow soon
  • Dealer network increased to three – Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore

Maserati has officially introduced the Grecale in India. Positioned below the flagship Levante, the Grecale has been on sale internationally since 2

022 and is now officially making its way to India as the Italian carmaker aims to extend its presence in the country. With two new dealerships added in Delhi and Bangalore after the sole one in Mumbai, the Grecale will be available right away as a direct import from Italy. There’s also an all-electric Grecale Folgore version which is slated to arrive soon after. 

 

Also Read: Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven

 

VariantPricing
GTRs 1.31 Crore
ModenaRs 1.53 Crore
TrofeoRs 2.05 Crore
Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 1600 1c

Also Read: Maserati Unveils Limited Edition MC20 Icona And Leggenda


The Grecale will be available in three variants – GT, Modena and Trofeo. The former two make use of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol making 300bhp and 330bhp respectively, the Trofeo gets the Nettuno V6 which is also offered in the MC20. The 3.0-litre V6 makes 530bhp and 620Nm which is good enough for a 0-100kmph time of just 3.8 seconds. All versions get a ZF eight-speed automatic as standard. It also comes fitted with air suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, VDCM active chassis control, and advanced noise insulation. 

 

Maserati Grecale 2023 1600 4d

Also Read: New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon

 

Based on the FCA’s new Giorgio platform which it shares with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Grecale measures 4,846x1,948x1,670mm and has a wheelbase of 2901mm. It shares the new design language seen across the current Maserati line-up and has a boot space of 580 litres. 

 

Maserati Grecale 2023 1600 66

 

With a modern approach, the cabin of this Italian five-seater has a heads-up display, an all-digital and configurable driver’s display measuring 12.3 inches. It also has a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen conjoined with an 8.8-inch digital screen on the lower half of the dashboard that controls various other car functions. With real wood, carbon fibre and aluminium inserts seen across the cabin, the Grecale also comes with a 1200watt, 21-speaker 3D sound system. 

 

Maserati Grecale 2023 1600 1e

 

Like all Maseratis, the Grecale also get the Italian marque’s personalization options and all of these (catalogue or bespoke) personalization choices will be offered here in India as well. Maserati sees potential in the growing affluent Indian customers, those high net worth individuals combined with India’s rich history with luxury cars, the Indian market is a strategic location for Maserati. And despite not being a direct brand under the Stellantis umbrella here in India, Maserati does make use of the conglomerate for their Indian operations.  

